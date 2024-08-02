Quarterbacks Front and Center After Friday's Nebraska Football Practice
Quarterbacks and their position coach were the center of attention after Friday's Nebraska football practice, the third of fall camp.
Heinrich Haarberg, Daniel Kaelin and Dylan Raiola spoke with reporters, as did quarterbacks coach Glenn Thomas and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.
Thomas spoke about the confidence the true freshman Raiola has shown so far.
“There’s a mannerism and aura about it, and I think that’s important we talk about that because people feed off of that, but I think there’s also a confidence that you hear in tone of voice and being vocal,” Thomas said. “The more and more reps that we get, you can feel that confidence with all of the players, all of the quarterbacks and the other players will follow that lead because of that confidence.”
The Huskers will return to practice Saturday evening in Memorial Stadium in front of a paying audience, with proceeds going to Nebraska's official NIL collective. The season starts Aug. 31 at home against UTEP.
