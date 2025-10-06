Rhule 'Excited' for Game at Maryland, Not Interested in Complaining About Travel
LINCOLN—Matt Rhule is ready to go on a road trip.
The Nebraska coach opened his Monday media availability by stating that he was "pleased with the win" against Michigan State, adding that he's excited to "get moving forward" with his 4-1 team.
"Excited to go on the road," Rhule said. "It's a chance for our team to grow and build a sense of brotherhood even more."
Big Ten Conference teams, like Penn State this past weekend at UCLA, have had issues with their success following them across the country. Rhule said a benefit for Nebraska is being centrally located compared to the teams on either coast.
"We're not on these six-hour flights," Rhule said. "I think about some of these guys go West CoastEast Coast to east coast, like, how hard that is? We study everyone. We reach out to everyone after they play. There's great collegiality amongst the league because I think we all have to deal with it.
"The number one thing is we don't complain about it.
Nebraska will practice on Thursday and then leave. On Friday, the team will do a walk-through at a local high school. Normally, the team travels to road games on Friday.
Still up in the air about making the trip to Maryland is nickel Malcolm Hartzog Jr. The elite Blackshirt has missed the last three games.
"He's closer (to returning)," Rhule said about the potential of Hartzog going with the team this weekend. "I'm hopeful. This is certainly a game we'd love to have him. We'll get to tomorrow and see where he's at."
Rhule said he saw "a lot of good things" from the Michigan State game, as well as areas for improvement. One of those areas is the five sacks allowed.
"Some of the sacks are on (the offensive line)," Rhule said. "Some of the sacks are on other people."
Rhule said he's seeing good production from the rushing game and Emmett Johnson, who is third in the league in rushing.
"The narrative that's out there that we can't run the football is kind of silly, right? In college football, you take away sacks. Are we giving up too many sacks? Yes. We have to do better," Rhule said.
Those sacks were part of a stretch during the second and third quarters that saw Nebraska post 19 total yards through six drives.
"We just didn't play well there for a while," Rhule said. "What I was happy about was that the guys just kept playing and they didn't panic."
As for this week's opponent, Rhule said Maryland has "good players," especially at quarterback.
"They got a dynamic young quarterback, a five-star recruit who's athletic but who is a passer," Rhule said of Malik Washington. "When you have that combination of you're a passer first and you look to throw, but you're also athletic, it extends plays.
"They hit a lot of deep balls. They're explosive."
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
