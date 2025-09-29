Rhule, Nebraska Focused on 'Best Version' of the Huskers Showing Up vs. Michigan State
LINCOLN—Frustations abounded after Nebraska's first loss of the season came at the hands of Michigan nine days ago.
Speaking with the media at the start of Michigan State week on Monday, Husker coach Matt Rhule said everyone was frustrated with the result.
"No one cares about your feelings," Rhule said. "I was frustrated. They're frustrated. Play better. That's the message."
Rhule said he spent a lot of time recruiting during the bye week, but did take in some games. Watching those other games gave him a message for his players.
"How does Alabama go from losing the first game to then they beat Georgia? How does Florida State go from beating Alabama then losing to Virginia? And how does Illinois go from giving up 63 points and then now turning around beating USC?
"I think it's A. There's way more parity in college football than ever before. And B. It comes down to your mindset. Are you locked in and focused? Making sure that our guys have the best version of themselves showing up."
Someone who has spent the last couple of games on the sideline is Malcolm Hartzog Jr. Rhule said the starting defensive back isn't likely to return for Michigan State.
"He's doubtful for this week," Rhule said. "He's trying to come back, but I can't say that he'll be back this week. I can't rule him, but I can't say he'll be back."
Rhule said at the beginning of the bye week that the backup running back position was something that needed to be cleared up. As of Monday, he believes that spot has worked itself out.
"I think we have a really good plan," Rhule said. "We won't say anything until Saturday. We came out of the bye week feeling really good about a lot of guys, in terms of where they're at. I think we have some clarity."
Last week saw the team go "good on good" during practices, something Rhule emphasized despite there not being a game.
"We wanted to get back to just playing football," Rhule said.
Rhule said he and the team recognize where they are on both sides of the football.
"We're of the top teams in the country throwing the ball," Rhule said. "We're one of the top teams in the country at pass defense. We're not there running the football. We're not there stopping the run. And, obviously, we talked about setting the pocket.
"There's areas that we need to get significantly better at, and I don't know how to get better at running the ball and stopping the run other than to practice."
As for this week's opponent, Rhule noted that the Spartans will want to run the football.
"They're a running football team," Rhule said. "They're an outside zone football team. All the things that have been giving us trouble, they do."
That running ability includes the quarterback, Aidan Chiles. In four games this season, he has thrown for 868 yards, nine touchdowns, and one interception, adding 154 yards and two scores on the ground.
"They're a pro-style offense, so he does all the pro-style things," Rhule said. "He's truly playing quarterback. He's checking runs. He's going outside zone to outside zone away. He's going outside zone to naked or play action. He's a thinking man's quarterback.
"And he is dynamic. He can run. We'll obviously see the quarterback draw and all the things that we've seen, so we'll have to be prepared to stop that."
In special teams, the Wolverines have a weapon at punter in Ryan Eckley.
"He's an NFL punter," Rhule said. "It's impressive what he can do. We also have a really good punt return team. We'll have to make good decisions, but at the same time, we want Jacory (Barney Jr.) to catch the ball and go try to make something happen.
"We're here to play football."
You can watch the full media session from Monday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Asterisk indicates the item may require a subscription.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 3 p.m. FS1
- Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
