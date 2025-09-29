All Huskers

Three Observations on Nebraska Football's Depth Chart Ahead of the Michigan State Game

The continued absence of Malcolm Hartzog, plus what's happening with the running backs and offensive line.

Kaleb Henry

Matt Rhule has Nebraska out to a 3-1 start for the second straight season.
Matt Rhule has Nebraska out to a 3-1 start for the second straight season. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

LINCOLN—The long homestand is coming to a close for Nebraska.

The Huskers are 3-1 after dropping the Big Ten Conference opener to Michigan. Nebraska now welcomes Michigan State to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. See the full depth chart below and continue reading for observations from the latest order.

Nebraska's depth chart ahead of the Michigan State game.
Nebraska's depth chart ahead of the Michigan State game. / Nebraska Athletics

Malcolm Hartzog

Nebraska's starting nickel is in danger of missing a third straight game.

"He's doubtful for this week," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said on Monday. "He's trying to come back, but I can't say that he'll be back this week. I can't rule him, but I can't say he'll be back."

Malcolm Hartzog played against Cincinnati and Akron before missing action against Houston Christian and Michigan.
Malcolm Hartzog played against Cincinnati and Akron before missing action against Houston Christian and Michigan. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Over the past couple of weeks, the Huskers have moved around the secondary to accommodate the absence of Hartzog. Jamir Conn has been in certain packages, but so have others.

Where Nebraska benefits is that the secondary has been a bright spot in defending the pass, with as much depth as any position group on the team. Where Nebraska takes a hit is in defending the run. This team has struggled to plug holes at times, which aided in the loss to Michigan. Hartzog's experience could be of use in those situations.

Running Backs

Rhule and company wanted to figure out the No. 2 running back position during the bye week. How that process played out won't be known for certain until this weekend.

"I think we have a really good plan," Rhule said. "We won't say anything until Saturday. We came out of the bye week feeling really good about a lot of guys, in terms of where they're at. I think we have some clarity."

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson celebrates the Hail Mary touchdown from Dylan Raiola to Jacory Barney Jr.
Without a reliable or established No. 2, Emmett Johnson has dominated the backfield touches. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The same order is listed behind Emmett Johnson: Mekhi Nelson, Isaiah Mozee, then Kwinten Ives.

If Nelson isn't in the dog house, then he's likely the next guy up. If he's somehow out, then it falls to Mozee, who has been spending more time in the slot than the backfield lately. Ives becomes a seemingly last resort at a spot he looked to have locked up for regular reps prior to his injury in fall camp.

Offensive Line

A poor showing against Michigan added extra fire to the weekly questions about the offensive line. That fire is hottest on the edges, with the tackles being the most susceptible to the pass rush, helping to allow the Wolverines to rack up seven sacks.

This week's depth chart shows no changes across the board, to starters or backups. Rhule said it is a good group that hit a bad day against Michigan.

"We're all gonna get punched in the face," Rhule said. "Some people whine about it. Some people cover up. Some people swing back. There were times where we swung back, but we didn't swing back nearly enough."

Nebraska offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka 65, Rocco Spindler 50, Justin Evans 51, Hentry Lutovsky 59 vs Michigan 2025
Nebraska's offensive line has an opportunity this week to change the narrative on their group from the first four games. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Michigan State's defense has just six sacks on the season, which is tied with Nebraska and several others for 101st in the nation.

"We gotta come out swinging," Rhule said.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 3 p.m. FS1
  • Oct. 11 at Maryland 2:30 p.m. BTN
  • Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
  • Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
  • Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

