Rhule Stresses Need for Depth, Production Behind Emmett Johnson in Nebraska’s Run Game
In his latest media availability, Matt Rhule didn’t shy away from addressing the good, the bad, and the ugly of Nebraska’s 2025 season through four games. And while plenty of takeaways emerged from the Huskers’ 30-27 loss to Michigan, none stood out more than the offense’s inability to consistently move the ball on the ground.
Yes, Michigan prides itself on controlling the line of scrimmage. But that’s not unique to the Wolverines, it’s life in the Big Ten. And unless Nebraska finds answers during its two-week break before Michigan State, a lack of consistency in the run game could put a ceiling on what this team can achieve.
Rhule acknowledged as much Monday, offering some of his most candid remarks yet about the backfield. From his call for more production behind Emmett Johnson to the realities of the transfer portal, here’s how Nebraska’s head coach framed the challenge of fixing the run game heading into conference play.
Though it took a while to come up, the question of who will back up Johnson quickly became one of Monday’s biggest talking points.
“That’s literally the question I asked my staff this morning,” Rhule said. “We need some more production out of that second spot.”
Johnson handled 24 touches for 97 all-purpose yards against Michigan, but Rhule knows that leaning on him alone isn’t sustainable. “It’s not fair to Emmett to ask him to be out there that many snaps,” he said. “We need somebody out there to take some more reps so we have fresher bodies at that position.”
Through four weeks, Nebraska has rotated several young backs behind Johnson, but clarity at a crucial spot has yet to emerge. Kwinten Ives flashed with a career day against Houston Christian, only to see zero snaps against Michigan the following week. Instead, it was Mekhi Nelson who slid back into the No. 2 role, a decision Rhule said was tied more to offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s play-calling than trust in one back over another.
“It wasn’t one guy was ahead of another; it was more of the package as Dana called the game,” Rhule explained.
That revolving door has left the competition wide open heading into the bye. “We’ve seen a bunch of guys be the No. 2,” Rhule said. “Now we’re at the bye week, and we’ll have to make a decision here this week.”
Asked whether Nebraska missed an opportunity to add depth in the transfer portal, Rhule pointed to the financial side of roster building as one of the biggest reasons they decided against bringing in more proven depth.
“Some people paid more money than I had. That’s the reality of it,” he said matter-of-factly.
He emphasized that it wasn’t an excuse, reiterating his trust in the current roster. “I love our backs, though,” Rhule added. Still, the discussion shifted to Nebraska’s place in the evolving NIL and revenue-sharing model, where programs must prioritize spending roster-wide. From the comments of their coach, running back depth may simply be an area where Nebraska didn’t invest as heavily as others.
Regardless of the reality, it’s too early to write off this group. Player development remains central to Rhule's program, and there’s still time for backs like Ives, Nelson, or even Isaiah Mozee to carve out bigger roles.
Staring at a bye week, it provides a crucial reset. Though Johnson has shown he can carry the load, for Nebraska to thrive down the stretch, someone else must step up. Whoever emerges will have the chance to turn a weakness into a strength at a pivotal moment in the season.
While one position group won’t define the Huskers’ year, the spotlight on running back underscores how much on-field results now tie back to off-field resources. As Rhule semi-jokingly explained, “1890’s right there. Write a check, then you can talk to me about what you think we should do.”
For now, Nebraska’s backfield remains a work in progress. But if the Huskers can turn uncertainty into opportunity, this bye week may be remembered as the moment the run game, and the offense as a whole, truly found its footing.
