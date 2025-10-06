All Huskers

Ridin’ the Storm Out: Nebraska Football Battles Back to Beat Michigan State

The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s roller coaster win over the Spartans.   

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) rushes for a touchdown during the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium.
Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) rushes for a touchdown during the game against Michigan State at Memorial Stadium.
  • Nebraska looked like they were going to cruise to victory after opening a 14-0 lead early in the game.
  • After MSU scored 21 unanswered points, the Big Red appeared lost.
  • Huskers come roaring back to take over the game and ultimately win comfortably, 38-27.
  • Breakthrough game for the defense.
  • Special teams comes up huge. 
  • Dylan doesn’t quit.
  • Discussing Nebraska’s offensive identity: do the Huskers need to prioritize pounding the rock more?

Plus, the Common Fans discuss the need to enjoy the win:

  • College football can be too much of a beauty pageant, with fans and pundits focused on margin of victory and individual stats over wins and losses. 
  • Nebraska would have lost this game more often than not over the last ten years, and they turned it into a double digit victory. That’s progress.
  • There’s more parity in the game than ever before, and we should celebrate every W.

Huskers at 4-1 and everything this team wants to accomplish is still out in front of it. 

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE! 

