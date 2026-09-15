'Guys Get Paid Big Bucks to Do That Stuff': Rob Aurich Sees Nebraska's Defense Continuing to Improve

Nebraska's defense took a significant step forward in Week 2.

Considering the Huskers didn't give up a 68-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, or even 68 yards total in the first half against Bowling Green, it's hard to argue otherwise. There's still plenty of room for improvement, however, and they'll likely get their toughest test yet Saturday night.

From guys doing things that could make them a lot of money one day to previewing NU's upcoming bout with North Dakota, here's everything Rob Aurich said during his media availability Tuesday.

Northwestern quarterback Preston Stone gets a pass away last season under pressure from Nebraska's Williams Nwaneri. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Former five-star edge rusher Williams Nwaneri has played just 36 snaps for Nebraska in 2026. Though he's dealing with an unspecified injury, Nwaneri is still making an impact.

“Williams played 11 plays (against Bowling Green) and had two ball disruption reps,” Aurich said. “Guys get paid big bucks to do that stuff, and I thought he took a major step from Week 1. He was battling a little bit of an injury in Week 1, but it was good to see him go out there and play, even though we monitored his workload. He really impacted the game.”

Nwaneri led all Husker defensive linemen with 2½ sacks in 2025. The junior should get more reps as the season goes on, so don't be surprised if his production increases as well.

I absolutely love the fact that even defensive players X-Factor when running across the goal line.



Those are the traits of a team that listens to their Head Coach. Hats off to Matt Rhule! https://t.co/dNz4WzO4i9 — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) September 13, 2026

While Nwaneri was disruptive, several other defensive linemen impressed in Week 2. Aurich specifically pointed to Dylan Berrymon and Malcolm Simpson as younger players who stood out.

"Berymon brings something unique to the table, because he’s so big,” Aurich said. “But he can still move. I think he’s 360 (pounds). I don’t know if he’ll ever be 330 or 325, I don’t know if that’s just in his gene sequence. He’s just a big boy, man. We love dancing bears; he’s a little bit of a dancing bear. So, we’ll keep him coming along.”

“And the thing about Malcom is, he was on our White group, which is really, you’re servicing the offense a lot during practice,” he said. “But he’s been giving them hell down there. We watch that every day… We’ve seen him be disruptive against our own offensive line, so we had to give him some run. I expect both of their roles to increase, because they’ve worked for it; they’re earning it.”

Rob Aurich during the Huskers' second practice of spring 2026. | @HuskerFootball on X

Though several Nebraska defensive linemen have made plays, NU has totaled just four sacks through two games. However, Aurich isn't shaken by the lack of production.

"There were five drop-back passes that entire game (against Bowling Green) that weren’t off play action, run action, or a version of a screen on third down," he said. "So, a little bit is about the opportunities."

"We had two forced fumbles on the quarterback, two sacks, and we hit him one other time and forced a holding penalty," he continued. "I think our guys are, when they’ve had the opportunity to tee off and go and pass rush it, it’s been there."

Bowling Green running back Nakai Amachree pushes against the facemask of Husker defensive back Donovan Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if he's seen good things on tape, Aurich still knows how much his unit needs to improve. The Huskers have found success against nonconference opponents from the MAC, but in Week 3 they'll face one of the most productive offensive units in the FCS.

If his team takes another step forward against North Dakota, however, Aurich believes they'll be just fine. Asked to shed light on what improved from Week 1 to Week 2, Aurich pointed to the speed at which his players were playing.

“I thought we executed at a higher level than what we did the previous week,” he said. “I thought our guys played on their keys; read and reacted at a higher clip. Now, it’s not perfect. There are areas where I think we can still take massive leaps… but I was pleased with the improvement.”

“The standard that we are looking for, although we play good football, is a high standard,” he continued. “And we’ve got to get better every week.”

North Dakota quarterback Jerry Kaminski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

North Dakota is a program Aurich is familiar with. Having spent four years at South Dakota, which plays in the Missouri Valley with the Fighting Hawks, the Huskers' first-year defensive coordinator knows the brand of football UND plays.

“If you know anything about this region of football, you know every Dakota team you play is going to be ready to compete,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a prepared football team that’s ready to prove that they can compete with anyone nationally.”

“They’ve had three blowout wins this year against, I would say, lesser competition than what they are,” he continued. “But I think they’re excited to prove what they can do on the main stage.”

Nebraska's defense will need to play inspired ball as well, considering the Fighting Hawks are averaging 540.0 yards and 50.3 points per game.



With kickoff set for 6:15 p.m. CDT, expect Aurich's unit to come out Saturday night with the same mentality he's preached this week.

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