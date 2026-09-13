How Every Nebraska Defender Who Saw the Field Against Bowling Green Graded Out on PFF
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The Huskers didn't allow a 68-yard pass on the first play of the game against Bowling Green.
In fact, they did so well in the first half of Saturday's contest that the Falcons totaled just 46 yards of offense through 30 minutes of play. That's exactly what fans of the Big Red wanted to see, and to Rob Aurich and the Nebraska defense's credit, they improved upon what they needed to in a 56-7 win.
In total, 41 Husker defenders saw action in Week 2. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for offensive grades.)
Defensive Line
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
J. Whittington
3rd
31
74.8
69.7
69.6
56.0
63.8
A. Jones
5th
30
64.5
-
72.6
-
72.2
C. Lenhardt
4th
26
59.8
74.6
73.5
-
68.3
K. Pietrzak
2nd
18
62.3
-
60.7
-
63.0
R. Van Poppel
4th
18
69.7
72.2
56.5
-
67.9
D. Hoffken
3rd
14
52.8
-
64.0
-
55.9
W. Nwaneri
3rd
12
61.4
72.2
72.1
60.6
71.0
O. Stoudmire
6th
12
71.7
73.8
67.2
-
76.7
J. Jones
2nd
9
60.2
-
56.4
-
57.9
T. Terry
2nd
6
60.5
-
57.9
-
59.8
S. Lefotu
4th
5
62.2
-
60.0
-
63.1
D. Parrott
5th
5
61.9
-
60.0
-
62.3
D. Berrymon
1st
4
70.6
70.2
-
-
75.3
J. Ochoa
3rd
4
60.6
-
60.0
-
60.0
M. Goldman
4th
4
65.9
71.1
59.4
-
68.1
M. Simpson
2nd
2
-
-
-
-
-
W. McGahee
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
E. Duda
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
L. Davidson
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
C. Connealy
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington might've thrown up his lunch in Week 1, but he threw up the top overall run-defense grade against Bowling Green in Week 2. While leading all Husker defensive linemen in snaps played (31), the third-year interior defender continued to get after the quarterback while helping Nebraska shut down the Falcons' run game. Whittington recorded two quarterback hurries despite being unable to record a sack. He's played 57 total snaps on defense this fall, recording four tackles, two hurries and a half-sack.
Former five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri only saw the field for 12 plays, but he arguably made the biggest impact of any Husker defensive lineman against Bowling Green. In addition to tipping a pass that led to a Nebraska interception, Nwaneri forced a fumble and recorded his first tackle of 2026.
In Malcolm Simpson's second game of his collegiate career, he made a play that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Big Red. The Hitchcock, Texas, native recorded his first sack while stripping the ball, which Derek Wacker returned for the first defensive touchdown of NU's season.
Linebacker
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
O. Chambliss
4th
35
72.0
78.5
60.0
65.8
72.4
V. Shavers
3rd
25
66.7
27.2
59.8
56.7
61.2
D. Foster
3rd
22
76.2
80.1
-
64.7
75.6
D. Merritt
2nd
15
47.6
74.3
57.7
64.4
55.7
D. Wacker
3rd
6
70.7
73.6
-
66.8
91.4
P. Mooberry
2nd
2
-
-
-
-
-
C. Jones
2nd
2
-
-
-
-
-
D. Rogers
4th
2
-
-
-
-
-
Owen Chambliss made his Husker debut Saturday night, recording the first 35 snaps of his senior year. Though the San Diego State transfer has been dealing with a hamstring issue, he helped the defense look significantly more buttoned up against Bowling Green. Chambliss totaled four tackles against the Falcons, but don't be surprised if the Mountain West First-Team All-Defensive selection from a season ago sees that number grow quickly over the coming weeks.
Vincent Shavers saw the next-highest number of snaps in Week 2, but it was Dexter Foster who took the field by storm. The Oregon State transfer totaled five tackles, one of which resulted in a seven-yard loss. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Foster showed a natural instinct for locating the ball and was violent when arriving at the point of attack. Nebraska will need to see more of that from him as the season goes on.
The aforementioned Wacker recorded just six defensive snaps, but as it turned out, he scored a point for each one he played. The Yutan, Nebraska, native snatched up a loose ball on a strip sack from Malcolm Simpson and returned it 25 yards to the house. Overall, the unit helped the Big Red limit its opponent to just 85 rushing yards through 60 minutes of play. There's not a lot to complain about from this group.
Defensive Back
Player
Class
Snaps
Run Grade
Tackling
Pass Rush
Coverage
Overall
A. Marshall
4th
44
67.9
60.3
58.3
69.7
70.0
D. McDougle
5th
43
70.3
50.4
60.0
56.1
62.3
D. Jones
3rd
41
72.7
73.1
60.0
67.1
71.4
J. Conn
4th
35
54.1
40.1
60.0
65.9
66.0
D. Odem
1st
26
62.4
-
-
65.3
65.9
V. Evans
4th
21
65.2
77.9
-
60.2
62.4
R. Guthrie
3rd
15
74.6
80.8
-
63.1
71.6
J. Rhett
4th
9
60.0
-
-
62.7
63.0
M. Buford
3rd
6
51.5
20.4
67.4
61.2
60.3
J. Charles
4th
6
60.0
-
-
-
62.4
L. Tarver
3rd
5
61.3
-
-
-
62.0
J. Shiggs
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
B. Prude
3rd
2
-
-
-
-
-
Returning starters Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones continued their hot starts to the 2026 season. Marshall was targeted just once during the 44 snaps in which he played and broke up a pass, but a penalty erased it from the game's official stat sheet. Donovan Jones recorded his first interception of the year and added five tackles, one of which came for a loss.
Though not surprising after how the Huskers' first defensive drive of the season unfolded, FIU transfer Victor Evans III replaced Jeremiah Charles in one of NU's starting cornerback roles. However, it was former five-star defensive back Danny Odem III who stood out most in Week 2. Odem saw 26 snaps against Bowling Green and did not allow a completion. If his coverage ability continues to impress, don't be surprised if the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, earns even more playing time.
In total, the unit allowed Falcons quarterback Jay Kastantin to throw for just 84 yards. The unit seems to be playing up to par in pass defense while also doing a solid job of cleaning up running plays that make it past the second level of the defense.
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.