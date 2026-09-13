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How Every Nebraska Defender Who Saw the Field Against Bowling Green Graded Out on PFF

The Huskers erased several defensive concerns by surrendering just 46 total yards in the first half.
Trevor Tarr|
Head coaches Matt Rhule of Nebraska and Eddie George of Bowling Green embrace after the game.
Head coaches Matt Rhule of Nebraska and Eddie George of Bowling Green embrace after the game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Nebraska CornhuskersOhio BobcatsBowling Green Falcons

The Huskers didn't allow a 68-yard pass on the first play of the game against Bowling Green.

In fact, they did so well in the first half of Saturday's contest that the Falcons totaled just 46 yards of offense through 30 minutes of play. That's exactly what fans of the Big Red wanted to see, and to Rob Aurich and the Nebraska defense's credit, they improved upon what they needed to in a 56-7 win.

In total, 41 Husker defenders saw action in Week 2. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for offensive grades.)

Ohio Bobcats quarterback Nick Poulos passes as he is tackled by Jahsear Whittington.
Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos gets a pass away as Jahsear Whittington is about to take him to the ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

J. Whittington

3rd

31

74.8

69.7

69.6

56.0

63.8

A. Jones

5th

30

64.5

-

72.6

-

72.2

C. Lenhardt

4th

26

59.8

74.6

73.5

-

68.3

K. Pietrzak

2nd

18

62.3

-

60.7

-

63.0

R. Van Poppel

4th

18

69.7

72.2

56.5

-

67.9

D. Hoffken

3rd

14

52.8

-

64.0

-

55.9

W. Nwaneri

3rd

12

61.4

72.2

72.1

60.6

71.0

O. Stoudmire

6th

12

71.7

73.8

67.2

-

76.7

J. Jones

2nd

9

60.2

-

56.4

-

57.9

T. Terry

2nd

6

60.5

-

57.9

-

59.8

S. Lefotu

4th

5

62.2

-

60.0

-

63.1

D. Parrott

5th

5

61.9

-

60.0

-

62.3

D. Berrymon

1st

4

70.6

70.2

-

-

75.3

J. Ochoa

3rd

4

60.6

-

60.0

-

60.0

M. Goldman

4th

4

65.9

71.1

59.4

-

68.1

M. Simpson

2nd

2

-

-

-

-

-

W. McGahee

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

E. Duda

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

L. Davidson

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

C. Connealy

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington might've thrown up his lunch in Week 1, but he threw up the top overall run-defense grade against Bowling Green in Week 2. While leading all Husker defensive linemen in snaps played (31), the third-year interior defender continued to get after the quarterback while helping Nebraska shut down the Falcons' run game. Whittington recorded two quarterback hurries despite being unable to record a sack. He's played 57 total snaps on defense this fall, recording four tackles, two hurries and a half-sack.

Former five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri only saw the field for 12 plays, but he arguably made the biggest impact of any Husker defensive lineman against Bowling Green. In addition to tipping a pass that led to a Nebraska interception, Nwaneri forced a fumble and recorded his first tackle of 2026.

In Malcolm Simpson's second game of his collegiate career, he made a play that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Big Red. The Hitchcock, Texas, native recorded his first sack while stripping the ball, which Derek Wacker returned for the first defensive touchdown of NU's season.

Nick Poulos passes against Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Dexter Foster during the first quarter.
Ohio's Nick Poulos passes against Nebraska linebacker Dexter Foster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

O. Chambliss

4th

35

72.0

78.5

60.0

65.8

72.4

V. Shavers

3rd

25

66.7

27.2

59.8

56.7

61.2

D. Foster

3rd

22

76.2

80.1

-

64.7

75.6

D. Merritt

2nd

15

47.6

74.3

57.7

64.4

55.7

D. Wacker

3rd

6

70.7

73.6

-

66.8

91.4

P. Mooberry

2nd

2

-

-

-

-

-

C. Jones

2nd

2

-

-

-

-

-

D. Rogers

4th

2

-

-

-

-

-

Owen Chambliss made his Husker debut Saturday night, recording the first 35 snaps of his senior year. Though the San Diego State transfer has been dealing with a hamstring issue, he helped the defense look significantly more buttoned up against Bowling Green. Chambliss totaled four tackles against the Falcons, but don't be surprised if the Mountain West First-Team All-Defensive selection from a season ago sees that number grow quickly over the coming weeks.

Vincent Shavers saw the next-highest number of snaps in Week 2, but it was Dexter Foster who took the field by storm. The Oregon State transfer totaled five tackles, one of which resulted in a seven-yard loss. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Foster showed a natural instinct for locating the ball and was violent when arriving at the point of attack. Nebraska will need to see more of that from him as the season goes on.

The aforementioned Wacker recorded just six defensive snaps, but as it turned out, he scored a point for each one he played. The Yutan, Nebraska, native snatched up a loose ball on a strip sack from Malcolm Simpson and returned it 25 yards to the house. Overall, the unit helped the Big Red limit its opponent to just 85 rushing yards through 60 minutes of play. There's not a lot to complain about from this group.

Defensive back Danny Odem III
Defensive back Danny Odem III | Nebraska Athletics

Defensive Back

Player

Class

Snaps

Run Grade

Tackling

Pass Rush

Coverage

Overall

A. Marshall

4th

44

67.9

60.3

58.3

69.7

70.0

D. McDougle

5th

43

70.3

50.4

60.0

56.1

62.3

D. Jones

3rd

41

72.7

73.1

60.0

67.1

71.4

J. Conn

4th

35

54.1

40.1

60.0

65.9

66.0

D. Odem

1st

26

62.4

-

-

65.3

65.9

V. Evans

4th

21

65.2

77.9

-

60.2

62.4

R. Guthrie

3rd

15

74.6

80.8

-

63.1

71.6

J. Rhett

4th

9

60.0

-

-

62.7

63.0

M. Buford

3rd

6

51.5

20.4

67.4

61.2

60.3

J. Charles

4th

6

60.0

-

-

-

62.4

L. Tarver

3rd

5

61.3

-

-

-

62.0

J. Shiggs

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

B. Prude

3rd

2

-

-

-

-

-

Returning starters Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones continued their hot starts to the 2026 season. Marshall was targeted just once during the 44 snaps in which he played and broke up a pass, but a penalty erased it from the game's official stat sheet. Donovan Jones recorded his first interception of the year and added five tackles, one of which came for a loss.

Though not surprising after how the Huskers' first defensive drive of the season unfolded, FIU transfer Victor Evans III replaced Jeremiah Charles in one of NU's starting cornerback roles. However, it was former five-star defensive back Danny Odem III who stood out most in Week 2. Odem saw 26 snaps against Bowling Green and did not allow a completion. If his coverage ability continues to impress, don't be surprised if the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, earns even more playing time.

In total, the unit allowed Falcons quarterback Jay Kastantin to throw for just 84 yards. The unit seems to be playing up to par in pass defense while also doing a solid job of cleaning up running plays that make it past the second level of the defense.

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Published | Modified
Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

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