How Every Nebraska Defender Who Saw the Field Against Bowling Green Graded Out on PFF

The Huskers didn't allow a 68-yard pass on the first play of the game against Bowling Green.

In fact, they did so well in the first half of Saturday's contest that the Falcons totaled just 46 yards of offense through 30 minutes of play. That's exactly what fans of the Big Red wanted to see, and to Rob Aurich and the Nebraska defense's credit, they improved upon what they needed to in a 56-7 win.

In total, 41 Husker defenders saw action in Week 2. Here are their final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus. (Go here for offensive grades.)

Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos gets a pass away as Jahsear Whittington is about to take him to the ground. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Line

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall J. Whittington 3rd 31 74.8 69.7 69.6 56.0 63.8 A. Jones 5th 30 64.5 - 72.6 - 72.2 C. Lenhardt 4th 26 59.8 74.6 73.5 - 68.3 K. Pietrzak 2nd 18 62.3 - 60.7 - 63.0 R. Van Poppel 4th 18 69.7 72.2 56.5 - 67.9 D. Hoffken 3rd 14 52.8 - 64.0 - 55.9 W. Nwaneri 3rd 12 61.4 72.2 72.1 60.6 71.0 O. Stoudmire 6th 12 71.7 73.8 67.2 - 76.7 J. Jones 2nd 9 60.2 - 56.4 - 57.9 T. Terry 2nd 6 60.5 - 57.9 - 59.8 S. Lefotu 4th 5 62.2 - 60.0 - 63.1 D. Parrott 5th 5 61.9 - 60.0 - 62.3 D. Berrymon 1st 4 70.6 70.2 - - 75.3 J. Ochoa 3rd 4 60.6 - 60.0 - 60.0 M. Goldman 4th 4 65.9 71.1 59.4 - 68.1 M. Simpson 2nd 2 - - - - - W. McGahee 3rd 2 - - - - - E. Duda 3rd 2 - - - - - L. Davidson 3rd 2 - - - - - C. Connealy 3rd 2 - - - - -

Pitt transfer Jahsear Whittington might've thrown up his lunch in Week 1, but he threw up the top overall run-defense grade against Bowling Green in Week 2. While leading all Husker defensive linemen in snaps played (31), the third-year interior defender continued to get after the quarterback while helping Nebraska shut down the Falcons' run game. Whittington recorded two quarterback hurries despite being unable to record a sack. He's played 57 total snaps on defense this fall, recording four tackles, two hurries and a half-sack.

Former five-star defensive end Williams Nwaneri only saw the field for 12 plays, but he arguably made the biggest impact of any Husker defensive lineman against Bowling Green. In addition to tipping a pass that led to a Nebraska interception, Nwaneri forced a fumble and recorded his first tackle of 2026.

In Malcolm Simpson's second game of his collegiate career, he made a play that resulted in a defensive touchdown for the Big Red. The Hitchcock, Texas, native recorded his first sack while stripping the ball, which Derek Wacker returned for the first defensive touchdown of NU's season.

Ohio's Nick Poulos passes against Nebraska linebacker Dexter Foster. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall O. Chambliss 4th 35 72.0 78.5 60.0 65.8 72.4 V. Shavers 3rd 25 66.7 27.2 59.8 56.7 61.2 D. Foster 3rd 22 76.2 80.1 - 64.7 75.6 D. Merritt 2nd 15 47.6 74.3 57.7 64.4 55.7 D. Wacker 3rd 6 70.7 73.6 - 66.8 91.4 P. Mooberry 2nd 2 - - - - - C. Jones 2nd 2 - - - - - D. Rogers 4th 2 - - - - -

Owen Chambliss made his Husker debut Saturday night, recording the first 35 snaps of his senior year. Though the San Diego State transfer has been dealing with a hamstring issue, he helped the defense look significantly more buttoned up against Bowling Green. Chambliss totaled four tackles against the Falcons, but don't be surprised if the Mountain West First-Team All-Defensive selection from a season ago sees that number grow quickly over the coming weeks.

Vincent Shavers saw the next-highest number of snaps in Week 2, but it was Dexter Foster who took the field by storm. The Oregon State transfer totaled five tackles, one of which resulted in a seven-yard loss. At 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Foster showed a natural instinct for locating the ball and was violent when arriving at the point of attack. Nebraska will need to see more of that from him as the season goes on.

The aforementioned Wacker recorded just six defensive snaps, but as it turned out, he scored a point for each one he played. The Yutan, Nebraska, native snatched up a loose ball on a strip sack from Malcolm Simpson and returned it 25 yards to the house. Overall, the unit helped the Big Red limit its opponent to just 85 rushing yards through 60 minutes of play. There's not a lot to complain about from this group.

Defensive back Danny Odem III | Nebraska Athletics

Defensive Back

Player Class Snaps Run Grade Tackling Pass Rush Coverage Overall A. Marshall 4th 44 67.9 60.3 58.3 69.7 70.0 D. McDougle 5th 43 70.3 50.4 60.0 56.1 62.3 D. Jones 3rd 41 72.7 73.1 60.0 67.1 71.4 J. Conn 4th 35 54.1 40.1 60.0 65.9 66.0 D. Odem 1st 26 62.4 - - 65.3 65.9 V. Evans 4th 21 65.2 77.9 - 60.2 62.4 R. Guthrie 3rd 15 74.6 80.8 - 63.1 71.6 J. Rhett 4th 9 60.0 - - 62.7 63.0 M. Buford 3rd 6 51.5 20.4 67.4 61.2 60.3 J. Charles 4th 6 60.0 - - - 62.4 L. Tarver 3rd 5 61.3 - - - 62.0 J. Shiggs 3rd 2 - - - - - B. Prude 3rd 2 - - - - -

Returning starters Andrew Marshall and Donovan Jones continued their hot starts to the 2026 season. Marshall was targeted just once during the 44 snaps in which he played and broke up a pass, but a penalty erased it from the game's official stat sheet. Donovan Jones recorded his first interception of the year and added five tackles, one of which came for a loss.

Though not surprising after how the Huskers' first defensive drive of the season unfolded, FIU transfer Victor Evans III replaced Jeremiah Charles in one of NU's starting cornerback roles. However, it was former five-star defensive back Danny Odem III who stood out most in Week 2. Odem saw 26 snaps against Bowling Green and did not allow a completion. If his coverage ability continues to impress, don't be surprised if the No. 2 cornerback in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, earns even more playing time.

In total, the unit allowed Falcons quarterback Jay Kastantin to throw for just 84 yards. The unit seems to be playing up to par in pass defense while also doing a solid job of cleaning up running plays that make it past the second level of the defense.

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