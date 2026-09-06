Nebraska Defense Shakes Off Scary, Slow Start

Through the first half Saturday, Nebraska fans had to be wondering what was happening. It was meet the new boss, same as the old boss, as Ohio University scored on its first three possessions against the heavily favored Huskers.

What in the name of John Butler was new Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich up to? This is why Butler was fired in December — a porous defense — and Aurich brought in from San Diego State, to provide a rock-hard defense that would stop Big Ten offenses.

Yet, here was the Mid-American Conference’s Ohio — a terrific team at that level, make no mistake — scoring an early touchdown and two field goals and taking a lead the Bobcats would not relinquish until late in the second quarter.

This was *not* the defense the Huskers had drawn up over the many months of offseason work.

“I think we gave up 170 yards on the first three drives and then gave up 130 yards for the rest of the game,” Huskers coach Matt Rhule said.

“We have to be a little bit more dialed in and we are not going to make those excuses. At the end of the day you can’t give up a 75-yard play on the first play; a kid had a missed assignment. It is what it is, but we’ll correct that.”

Different story in the second half

Nebraska took control — on both sides of the ball — in the second half. The final score was lopsided, Huskers 49-21, most of the scoreboard damage (21 points) being rung up in the fourth quarter.

Final scores like this one tend to put aside shortcomings until the harsh light of the film rooms and meeting rooms. Mistakes will be studied. Coverage patterns will be refined. Strategy will be reassessed. Personnel will be evaluated.

Nebraska’s defense hustled and showed a fierceness in tackling and swarming the ball — except for against Ohio quarterback Nick Poulos, who gained 70 yards on 10 carries. After those first three drives, Nebraska’s defense clamped down, and except for a fourth-quarter drive and touchdown that brought Ohio to within an uncomfortable 28-21, the Huskers’ defense seemed in control.

That is the control Nebraska will try to build on. The Huskers’ defense is fast and physical. Saturday’s small sample size was a mixed message — are the Huskers this shaky (early), or this good (for most of the rest of the game)?

Junior defensive back Donovan Jones made several outstanding pass breakups, one that likely saved a touchdown. Jones finished with four tackles and continued to give off vibes that he has the talent and makeup to be a great player.

Senior defensive back Andrew Marshall had one pass breakup and two tackles.

The Huskers had eight pass breakups, the most since they had nine against Rutgers on Oct. 5, 2024.

Ohio wide receiver Eian Pugh (12) is tackled by Nebraska defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri (96), defensive back Donovan Jones (8) and defensive back Jamir Conn (4). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We did a good job of responding more so than thinking about the bust,” Marshall said. “It happens. The first game. Things that happen that we have to work through.

“I felt like we did a great job of responding, especially in the second half we did a great job of finishing.”

Tough week ahead for Huskers?

Aurich and his defenders might have a strenuous practice week ahead of the Bowling Green game next Saturday. Defense is a Nebraska cornerstone, and a facet of the game it hopes will help return the program to excellence.

With new quarterback Anthony Colandrea showing out with his passing, running and decision-making on Saturday, along with the brilliance of true freshman running back Jamal Rule, the spotlight will glare directly on the defense.

That’s why the beginning of the Ohio game was so shocking — and even scary to fans expecting to see more.



“Obviously he [Aurich] wants to get it corrected, but he understands that everybody just has to do their job,” Marshall said.

“I think it was more so the first-game jitters rather than us completely going out there and messing up. He came to us and kept it real with us that that’s not our process, that’s not how we play, that’s not our standard.

“It’s nothing that we can’t fix. Everything that we had we gave to them.”

Room for growth

There obviously is work to do. Ohio went 2-for-2 on red-zone opportunities, the Huskers continuing the pattern they were plagued with last season when they allowed scores on 37-of-38 red-zone chances — 30 touchdowns and seven field goals.

Week One games tend to be solid learning experiences. At least that’s the plan. Teams now have tape playing against a real opponent. Teaching might be the theme for Aurich and the Huskers this week.

Chalk up the win, get back to the drawing board and use this game as a launching pad. Because the rest of the schedule looms.

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