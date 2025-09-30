Rocco Spindler Sheds Light on O-Line’s ‘Kill or Be Killed’ Mindset
Ten days after a three-point loss to Michigan, Nebraska football is preparing to face the Wolverines' in-state rivals, the Michigan State Spartans. While the scoreboard reflected a hard-fought battle, the Huskers struggled in several of the key areas that define Big Ten football, most notably in the trenches.
With a bye week to rest, recover, and, frankly, get better, Nebraska knows it must make significant strides up front if it hopes to keep growing as a program, let alone return to being a team fans can be proud of. With that in mind, as the Huskers gear up for what might be their most important game yet, offensive guard Rocco Spindler met with the media to share his unit’s blunt, no-nonsense mindset heading into the heart of conference play. Here’s what he had to say.
To get things started, Spindler didn’t shy away from acknowledging the offensive line’s struggles in its most recent performance. Allowing seven sacks and 36 pressures on quarterback Dylan Raiola’s 41 drop-backs, Spindler was quick to admit the group needed to “go back to the drawing board” after a close but telling loss.
Spindler pointed to technique and effort as two critical areas that must improve as the season progresses. Reflecting on the Michigan game, he boiled it down to one key issue: execution. “We just didn’t execute when we needed to,” he said.
After addressing where the offensive line fell short, the conversation shifted to offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s physical approach to the bye week. Spindler made it clear that the team responded with urgency after a lackluster showing in game four. “We got after it. It’s as plain and simple as that,” he said.
While some programs use the bye week to rest and regroup, Spindler emphasized Nebraska’s focus on improvement. “It was a very violent, physical approach, and I feel like we needed that,” he added. That urgency, he noted, has helped spark a changing mindset for the offensive line as it prepares for Michigan State.
Faced with adversity, Nebraska’s offensive line now has the chance to respond. In what Spindler described as a “six-week sprint” to the next bye week, he made it clear his group is ready to rise to the challenge. Of the shift in mentality, he put it bluntly but with resolve: “Now that our backs are against the wall a little bit, it’s kill or be killed.”
Determined to respond in a positive way, Spindler’s comments reflect a unit that understands the challenge ahead and, rather than shrinking from it, is embracing it. Whether that mindset translates into improved performance will be revealed on Saturday against Michigan State, but there’s no question that motivation, both internally and from the fan base, won’t be the issue.
As Spindler’s media availability wrapped up, he left little doubt about the urgency his team feels heading into Saturday’s matchup. With a chance to re-energize the fan base, Nebraska’s offensive line will play a pivotal role in making that happen.
If the physical edge from the bye week carries over, the Huskers hope to see gains in execution, mindset, and overall performance. Spindler’s comments point to a unit determined to deliver just that. With four days left to prepare, don’t be surprised if Nebraska’s offensive line takes the field with something to prove, and if Spindler’s words are any indication, they’re ready for the challenge.
