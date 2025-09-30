All Huskers

Rocco Spindler Sheds Light on O-Line’s ‘Kill or Be Killed’ Mindset

With their backs against the wall, Nebraska’s offensive line aims to prove itself vs. Michigan State

Trevor Tarr

Rocco Spindler
Rocco Spindler / Kenny Larabee, KLIN
In this story:

Ten days after a three-point loss to Michigan, Nebraska football is preparing to face the Wolverines' in-state rivals, the Michigan State Spartans. While the scoreboard reflected a hard-fought battle, the Huskers struggled in several of the key areas that define Big Ten football, most notably in the trenches.

With a bye week to rest, recover, and, frankly, get better, Nebraska knows it must make significant strides up front if it hopes to keep growing as a program, let alone return to being a team fans can be proud of. With that in mind, as the Huskers gear up for what might be their most important game yet, offensive guard Rocco Spindler met with the media to share his unit’s blunt, no-nonsense mindset heading into the heart of conference play. Here’s what he had to say.

Nebraska offensive lineman Rocco Spindler prepares to block against Michigan.
Nebraska offensive lineman Rocco Spindler prepares to block against Michigan. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

To get things started, Spindler didn’t shy away from acknowledging the offensive line’s struggles in its most recent performance. Allowing seven sacks and 36 pressures on quarterback Dylan Raiola’s 41 drop-backs, Spindler was quick to admit the group needed to “go back to the drawing board” after a close but telling loss.

Spindler pointed to technique and effort as two critical areas that must improve as the season progresses. Reflecting on the Michigan game, he boiled it down to one key issue: execution. “We just didn’t execute when we needed to,” he said.

Nebraska offensive linemen Teddy Prochazka 65, Rocco Spindler 50, Justin Evans 51, Hentry Lutovsky 59 vs Michigan 2025
Nebraska offensive linemen, from left, Teddy Prochazka, Rocco Spindler, Justin Evans and Hentry Lutovsky. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

After addressing where the offensive line fell short, the conversation shifted to offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen’s physical approach to the bye week. Spindler made it clear that the team responded with urgency after a lackluster showing in game four. “We got after it. It’s as plain and simple as that,” he said.

While some programs use the bye week to rest and regroup, Spindler emphasized Nebraska’s focus on improvement. “It was a very violent, physical approach, and I feel like we needed that,” he added. That urgency, he noted, has helped spark a changing mindset for the offensive line as it prepares for Michigan State.

Nebraska offensive lineman Rocco Spindler during the Huskers' 2025 game vs. Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City
Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Faced with adversity, Nebraska’s offensive line now has the chance to respond. In what Spindler described as a “six-week sprint” to the next bye week, he made it clear his group is ready to rise to the challenge. Of the shift in mentality, he put it bluntly but with resolve: “Now that our backs are against the wall a little bit, it’s kill or be killed.”

Determined to respond in a positive way, Spindler’s comments reflect a unit that understands the challenge ahead and, rather than shrinking from it, is embracing it. Whether that mindset translates into improved performance will be revealed on Saturday against Michigan State, but there’s no question that motivation, both internally and from the fan base, won’t be the issue.

Nebraska offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak pushes offensive lineman Jacob Brandl back during an offensive line drill.
Nebraska offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak pushes offensive lineman Jacob Brandl back during an offensive line drill as coach Donovan Raiola watches. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

As Spindler’s media availability wrapped up, he left little doubt about the urgency his team feels heading into Saturday’s matchup. With a chance to re-energize the fan base, Nebraska’s offensive line will play a pivotal role in making that happen.

If the physical edge from the bye week carries over, the Huskers hope to see gains in execution, mindset, and overall performance. Spindler’s comments point to a unit determined to deliver just that. With four days left to prepare, don’t be surprised if Nebraska’s offensive line takes the field with something to prove, and if Spindler’s words are any indication, they’re ready for the challenge.

Trevor Tarr
TREVOR TARR

Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.

