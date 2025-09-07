Rover DeShon Singleton Shines Against Akron
Sixth-year senior DeShon Singleton’s decision to return for his final season at Nebraska is already paying off. After leading the team with seven tackles in the opener against Cincinnati, he followed it up with another standout performance, helping the Huskers record their first defensive shutout since 2009.
Singleton’s versatility at rover has quickly become a cornerstone for John Butler’s defense. Whether in coverage or run support, his presence allows the unit to stay aggressive and balanced, while consistently applying pressure to the opposing offense.
Despite playing just over a half of football against Akron, Singleton finished with three tackles (second on the team), a key pass breakup on third-and-long forcing the Zips to punt, and a quarterback hurry that contributed to a blocked field goal late in the second quarter, which kept Akron scoreless through their first six quarters of play this season.
As a veteran leader and one of six team captains this season, Singleton was expected to help set the tone for Nebraska’s defense week in and week out, and through two games, he’s done exactly that.
His unique role in the Blackshirt scheme gives the Huskers a physical presence against the run while bolstering a secondary that has surrendered just 131 passing yards through eight quarters this season. With his length, speed, and playmaking ability, Singleton has been a key piece in making Nebraska’s defense both versatile and reliable to start the 2025 campaign.
As the returning leader in total tackles from a year ago, Singleton is already on pace through two games to match, or even surpass, his 2024 numbers. Despite a reduced snap count against Akron, his draft stock trended upward, and if that progression continues, his presence could be pivotal in helping Nebraska meet the lofty expectations placed on Matt Rhule’s third season in Lincoln.
While it’s hard to single out any one defender from a unit that blanked Akron, Singleton’s fingerprints were all over the shutout. Early in the first quarter, he shot the gap on a stretch play and limited the run to just a yard, setting the tone for what was to become a long night on the ground for Akron's offense.
In the second quarter, moments after Nebraska’s offense came up empty on back-to-back goal-line drives, Singleton broke up a third-and-8 pass from the Akron 3-yard line to help steady the momentum. Just before halftime, he crept up to pressure the quarterback on second-and-10 during Akron’s first real scoring threat of the game, forcing a throw out of bounds that led to a missed field goal attempt.
After the break, he remained active with a physical assist on a first-down run that seemingly made the running back's idea of a post-game ice bath a non-negotiable. He later flashed his instincts once more, blitzing off the edge on first-and-10 inside Nebraska’s red zone to force a loss and set up a blocked field goal.
After that, his night was done, allowing Nebraska to showcase its depth in a way it hadn’t since last year’s opener against UTEP. Singleton’s leadership and urgency helped create that opportunity, giving younger players valuable snaps in a comfortable setting.
Now in his third season as a single-digit earner, Blackshirt, and centerpiece of the defense, it’s clear he competes at a high level regardless of the opponent, and does it for what seems to be simply for the love of the game. Veterans like Singleton give Nebraska the flexibility to develop its roster without rushing growth, and that stability is a hallmark of Matt Rhule’s vision for the program moving forward.
While the spotlight will rightfully fall on Nebraska’s 700-yard, 68-point offensive explosion, Singleton is as responsible for this win as anyone. Performances like this not only solidify his standing as a captain but also build his case for a chance at the next level. With two games down and the bulk of the season still ahead, expect Singleton to keep making his presence felt, both on the field and in the locker room, as he wraps up his collegiate career for the Big Red this fall.
