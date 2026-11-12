Scott Shanle Joins Adam Carriker to Discuss Husker Football and Matt Rhule

Adam Carriker sits down with outspoken former Husker and NFL veteran Scott Shanle for one of the most honest and controversial conversations about Matt Rhule and Nebraska Football you'll hear anywhere. Shanle has never been afraid to speak his mind about Rhule, and he's been questioning the hire since the very beginning. Four years later, his opinions haven't changed much, and he's got plenty to say about where the Nebraska Cornhuskers stand today.

Shanle explains why he had concerns about Rhule before he ever coached a game at Nebraska. Through his connections around the NFL and conversations with people who know Rhule, Shanle says he heard some troubling things about his coaching style, leadership and accountability. He makes it clear that he would love to be proven wrong, but what he's seen on the field hasn't done much to change his mind.

Adam Carriker and Scott Shanle dive into Nebraska's constant coaching changes, questionable coordinator decisions and the struggles to build a consistent identity. Rhule talks about wanting a physical, smashmouth football team, but are his coaching decisions actually matching that message? The two discuss Dana Holgorsen, the offense's struggles and whether Nebraska has lost sight of what made Husker Football successful in the first place.

The conversation also turns to Glenn Thomas and his opportunity to show what he can do with Nebraska's offense. With the Huskers needing a win over Rutgers, Thomas has a chance to make his case for a bigger role moving forward. Adam and Scott discuss what needs to change and why Nebraska can't keep putting so much pressure on quarterback Anthony Colandrea. Shanle believes Colandrea has the toughness and confidence to compete, but the coaching staff needs to put him in better situations to succeed in Big Ten Football.

On the defensive side, they discuss Rob Aurich, his contract extension and the improvements Nebraska has made. Scott also talks about linebacker Owen Chambliss and the importance of having a leader who can get everyone lined up and communicating on defense.

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One of the biggest topics is the difference between what Matt Rhule says during press conferences and what Nebraska actually delivers on Saturdays. Shanle questions whether there has been enough accountability and whether the Huskers are spending too much time talking about improvements instead of showing them on the football field. They also discuss Nebraska's large coaching staff, the importance of recruiting football players instead of chasing stars and why Iowa seems to have a better understanding of the physical football identity Nebraska wants.

Despite all his criticism, Scott doesn't completely dismiss everything Rhule has done. He gives his overall tenure a B-minus and acknowledges some improvements. But with a manageable schedule and growing expectations, how much longer can Nebraska keep talking about progress without producing the wins fans expect?

Adam and Scott also reflect on Nebraska's glory days, when the Huskers were one of the most feared teams in College Football. An entire generation of young Husker fans has never experienced that kind of success. The question now is whether Matt Rhule can get Nebraska back to winning consistently.

With Rutgers coming up and pressure building, Scott Shanle isn't holding back. Adam Carriker asks the tough questions, and the two have a conversation every Nebraska fan needs to hear.

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