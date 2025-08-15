Seven Reasons For Husker Football Fans To Be Optimistic This Fall
Husker fans need not look too far to find sources of optimism in Year 3 of the Matt Rhule era at Nebraska. Let's look at why they are excited.
DR Super Star?
Each offensive play in football begins with the center snapping the ball to the quarterback. Thankfully, NU has one of the best QBs in the country. Last season, Dylan Raiola started all 13 games with Nebraska finishing at 7-6. It was the Huskers' first winning season since 2016.
Raiola also led all freshmen D-1 QBs in total passing yards (2,819) and completion rate (67.1%). This year, he'll have a much improved O-line and a better overall supporting cast to work with. Raiola will be one of the big reasons why the Huskers should have a breakout season.
Talent
For the first time in his NU career, Matt Rhule can sleep comfortably each night knowing his team has a lot of talent. Besides Raiola, there other offensive weapons, including receivers like Jacory Barney, Dane Key and Janiran Bonner, running backs like Emmett Johnson, Mekhi Nelson and tight ends like Carter Nelson and Luke Lindenmeyer. The O-line is also loaded with talent.
On defense there are players like Riley Van Poppel, Elijah Jeudy, Cam Lenhardt, Vincent Shavers,Jr., Willis McGahee IV, Ceyair Wright and Andrew Marshall. And don't forget the Huskers' latest addition on special teams, punter Archie Wilson. Husker sophomore Jacory Barney, Jr. could also be an exciting returner for the Huskers this fall.
Experience
Over the last three seasons, Coach Rhule has developed a roster that consists of a blend of transfers and homegrown talent. The Husker O-line is the best example of that blend.
Depth
Speaking of the O-line, that is probably one of the deepest and most experienced rooms this fall.. Returning starters include Turner Corcoran (SR) Teddy Prochazka (SR), Henry Lutofsky (SR), Justin Evans (JR), and Gunnar Gottula (SO). In the off season, the Huskers also signed two portal players in SR Rocco Spindler (Notre Dame) and SR Elijah Pritchett (Alabama)..
Schedule
Counting the Cincinnati game at Arrowhead Stadium to open the season, the Huskers will have 8 home games. Wait, Danny Boy. The game is in Kansas City, not Lincoln. True, but with Husker fans buying 65,000 tickets, it's going to feel like a home game.
Bonus: Although NU has to travel to Happy Valley in late November, Nebraska gets Michigan, Southern California and Iowa at home.
Coaching
In the off-season, Husker head coach Matt Rhule wisely revamped his coaching staff. He elevated Dana Holgorsen to OC, John Butler to DC and hired Mike Ekeler from Tennessee to be his special teams coordinator. Rhule also hired his long time friend and former assistant Phil Snow as his associate head coach.
From the Kansas City Chiefs, Rhule hired Terrance Bradden as his D-line coach,. From UCF came Addison Williams (DBs) and from Kentucky University came Daikiel Shorts (WR).
Y3 Mojo
At Matt Rhule's two prior coaching stints at Temple and Baylor, Year 3 proved to be breakout seasons. He took Temple from 6-6 to 10-4. At Baylor, his team leaped from 7-6 to 11-1. So Husker fans are expecting similar results this fall.
When Rhule arrived on campus after the '22 Husker season, he said it would be a three or four year rebuild of the Husker football program.. So far, Rhule and the Huskers seem to be on schedule. Will the Huskers improve by four wins this year? Long suffering Husker fans are already celebrating.
You may email me at HuskerDan@cox.net
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.