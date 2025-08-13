Shavers Knows the Significance Behind His Jersey Number
Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Vincent Shavers addressed the media on Tuesday and spoke about brotherhood, teamwork and what it is like to wear jersey No. 1.
He knows the standard established by head coach Matt Rhule is that single-digit jerseys have to be earned. They are not just randomly assigned or asked for. Players vote for other players to have the right to wear single-digit jersey numbers.
No. 1 is the top prize. It was given to Shavers, who also wore the jersey last season.
"I am thankful to be held to that standard. I am just ready to play football," Shavers said. "I could wear any number, I just wanna ball. I've been working hard and putting in extra work. It made me feel good that they have that confidence in me. They are pushing me to a different standard."
Shavers knows he is going to be a key figure in defensive coordinator John Butler's unit. He welcomes the challenge and knows he is going to be more physical this year and he will ping-pong all over the field.
"I feel great with the role, playing sideline to sideline, blitzing a lot," Shavers said. "I am seeing my keys, what formations and we are communicating much better. I am using my hands, getting off blocks. It's going to be physical."
Shavers said Butler makes sure his defense is prepared. He learned how to properly watch film and how to prepare for a game.
"You have got to be prepared. Film is key. John Butler is pushing me and the linebackers in the room to another standard," Shavers said. "I am prepared for the fire."
Shavers grew up on the streets of inner-city Miami. The neighbohrood was as tough as it was portrayed in Miami Vice. He returns home for vacations and everyone asks him why he did not just stay home and play for the Hurricanes.
He says it is the brotherhood and love in the linebacking room at Nebraska that cannot be duplicated anywhere else.
"The brotherhood in the linebacker room is good. The whole defense is coming together, doing things on and off the field," Shavers said. "The bond is great. I am very comfortable here, It is home to me. I love the environment. I love the team, how close we are. It's a real brotherhood."
Shavers said don't let the southern drawl fool you. He might have been bred in Miami, but he is all Cornhusker.
"Just because I am from Miami, these guys are like my brothers. It ain't nothing new," Shavers said. "These guys are my family. This is a brotherhood."
Shavers said he spent the offseason watching film and watching his mistakes on tape. He learned from those mistakes and vows to be a better player this season.
"I feel like I am a better player than last year. The mistakes I had in the games, I have learned from. I learned a lot from the experience," Shavers said. "I feel like I am ready. I am prepared. I took notes and I am ready."
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.