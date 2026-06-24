Should Husker Fans Be Worried About This Fall’s Running Back Room?

In the off season, Nebraska head football coach played his hand like a poker player who turns down an opportunity to draw another card. Turning down a card usually means the card player has a really great hand, or he’s just bluffing.

But how can he be so confident in his returning running backs? Of the 1,897 total rushing yards last year, Nebraska returns only about 400 total rushing yards.

Why the huge drop off​?

The Legacy of Emmett Johnson

First of all, we need to look at the impact Emmett Johnson had last season in his junior (and final year) at Nebraska. As Husker fans know, Johnson passed up his senior year (2026) to enter the NFL draft this spring. (BTW, Johnson will be playing this fall for the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL.)

Through 12 games last year (he opted out of the Husker bowl game), Johnson:

1.) Rushed for 1,451 yards for a 5.78 yards per carry average

2.) Had 251 carries

3.) Ran for 12 touchdowns

4.) Averaged 120.92 yards rushing per game

5.) Caught 46 passes for 370 yards and 3 touchdowns

6.) Had a total of 1,821 total yards of offense

His performance in 2025 earned him the Big Ten running back of the year. Remember, we’re talking about the Big Ten conference here, folks.

So if Rhule didn’t opt for the portal the, Husker running back room must be loaded with talent and experience, right?

Well, not exactly. Let’s take a peek at the room.

Running Back Room

Assistant E.J. Barthel (Fourth year at Nebraska)

Running Game Coordinator Lonnie Teasley (First year) Note: Coach Teasley spent the past five years at South Carolina and the last three of them as the Gamecocks OL coach.

Here’s a list of backs who are returning and their 2025 stats

1.) Mekhi Nelson 6-0, 195 (SO) Wilkes-Barre, PA. Rushing yardage: 147, 6.44 average and 2 TDs

2.) Kwinten Ives 6-3, 215 (JR) Beverly, NJ Yards: 133, 6.65 average with 2 TDs

3.) Isaiah Mozee 6-0, 210 (SO) Kansas City, MO Yards: 115, 4.47 average with 0 TDs

4.) Conor Booth 6-0, 205 (RFR) Wahoo, NE (Played in only two games) Three carries for 6 Yards: 2.0 average, 0 TDs

Total rushing yardage returning: 401

Total rushing TDs returning: 4

2026 High School Recruit: Jamal Rule 6-0, 205 (FR) Salisbury, N.C. Had a good spring game.

Getting back to Matt Rhule. Apparently, he’s pretty confident in the likes of Nelson, Ives, Mozee, Booth and Rule.

Note: In last year’s bowl game, Nelson rushed for 88 yards on 12 carries, Mozee 7 for 32 and Ives ran for 14 yards on 8 carries.

I know Johnson got the lion’s share of the workload last year, but shouldn’t there have been an attempt by Rhule and Barthel to develop some depth? Or did the coaches think (hope) Emmett Johnson would return for his senior year?

I would say no to the that option. Jamal Rule did look impressive in his debut in the spring game, but he’s had zero experience in Big Ten type of competition. Rhule must have a ton of faith in him and the rest of his backs.

I’m not a football coach and never have been one. The only thing we as Husker fans can and should do is trust the process.

We’ll have this fall to see if Matt Rhule is holding or folding.

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