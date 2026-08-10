This is the One Position Group Nebraska’s Offense Needs for Success in 2026

Second of two parts

In August, it’s uncertain what will be a strength or a weakness for Nebraska football. Speculation takes over, sometimes fact-based, sometimes not. Loyalties weigh in, too.

So much is new for Nebraska’s 2026 offense — new likely starting quarterback, mostly new offensive line. What isn’t new is inexperienced, such as the running backs left behind after Emmett Johnson, the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2025, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs.

That newness and inexperience have led to huge questions about the Huskers. Will Nebraska be a physical, punishing team — old-school Husker football — that makes the most of the clutch plays? Who will step up and stand out? Who will become a reliable, go-to presence on offense? When it’s third-and-2, who gets the ball for those tough and crucial yards? Same when it’s third-and-8? Who is the go-to receiver?

Will there be a go-to presence on offense? Will it be quarterback Anthony Colandrea? Someone else? Will the offensive line hold up?

Given the easy start to the schedule, it might take the Huskers until Sept. 26 — Week Four — at Michigan State until we begin to get some answers.

On Sunday, we analyzed each of the Huskers’ offensive position groups. Today, we look at the one position group Nebraska really needs to come through to possibly have overall team success in 2026.

A look at the running back room

Replacing Johnson might not be easy. He was tough and durable, a guy who broke tackles and was hard to get on the ground. Great players are replaced on every team. But will there be a drop-off?

Six running backs are probably vying for snaps, one a true freshman in Jamal Rule. Combined, they had 77 carries for 420 yards last season. Johnson had a Big Ten-leading 1,451 yards on 251 carries. Johnson scored 12 rushing touchdowns. Johnson also was the team’s top pass receiver with 460 receptions for 470 yards and three touchdowns. The math alone is brutal.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee runs against USC at Memorial Stadium in 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here are the Huskers’ top returning backs:

* Mekhi Nelson: 27 carries, 147 yards, 2 touchdowns

* Kwinten Ives: 20 carries, 133 yards, 2 touchdowns

* Isaiah Mozee: 26 carries, 115 yards, 0 touchdowns

* Conor Booth: 3 carries, 6 yards, 0 touchdowns

* Tikey Hayes (transfer from Penn State): 1 carry, 3 yards, 0 touchdowns

The five combined for 27 receptions for 311 yards.

Football has a long history of production by committee. It works. But it’s not the same as a stud in the backfield.

Bowl game hopes

When Johnson sat out the Las Vegas Bowl against Utah, Nelson stepped up. He gained 88 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown. He looked the part, a possible worthy successor to Johnson.

“They’re a really young group that probably didn’t get as many snaps last year as they wanted,” offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen said in an interview after the Huskers’ second day of practice Thursday.

“We didn’t know that Emmett could carry the load the way that he carried the load for 13 games. Fortunate for him, he was an All-American, which is awesome. Unfortunately, for the other guys, they didn’t get as many snaps as they wanted to.”

Another possibility?

Rule is another option who could help the running attack. Rule, a true freshman from Salisbury, N.C., was one of the stars of Nebraska’s spring game. CBS Sports listed Rule as one of 11 true freshman who could have an impact in 2026. In the spring game, Rule had 119 yards on 10 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown sprint. He also caught a pass for 15 yards.

“Jamal had a really good spring,” Huskers coach Matt Rhule told the media after the spring game. “What he looked like today, he looked like all spring long. He’s very conscientious. He’s big, he’s tough, he’s fast, he’s got home run ability.”

As summer camp continues, so will the battle for playing time. The running back room should benefit from a rebuilt, and confident, offensive line. But there will be pressure on Johnson’s successors.

“I left spring comfortable with the five backs that we had,” Holgorsen said. “They haven’t disappointed me in two days. They’ve looked great. I am not worried about that room. They’re just young, and they’re going to have to grow quick.”

Part One: Strengths, Weaknesses in Nebraska's Offensive Position Groups.

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