Six Players Who HAVE to Hit for Nebraska Football to Succeed in 2026

If Nebraska is going to take a step forward in 2026, who HAS to hit?

After the way last season ended–and with Ohio State, Oregon, Indiana, Illinois, Washington, and Iowa waiting on this year’s schedule–this fan base is firmly in prove-it mode. If the Huskers are to actually prove it in 2026, which guys absolutely have to hit–or perhaps even exceed–their potential this season?

Tony C: It’s probably the most obvious of the bunch. Quarterback is the most important position in sports, and Anthony Colandrea is expected to be the guy in 2026. The career stats are strong (7,500+ passing yards, 1,100+ rushing yards, improved TD/INT ratio in 2025), but the Big Ten jump is still the unknown.

Elijah Pritchett: Can the offensive line actually be a strength? That’s where a lot of Nebraska’s investment went in the offseason, but the Common Fans agree the most important piece is a guy who has already been on the roster for a year. The Alabama transfer looked shaky early in 2025, but eventually started to look like Nebraska’s best lineman. The season might hinge on whether or not Pritchett becomes the anchor of Nebraska’s O line.

Mekhi Nelson: We haven’t seen a lot of Nelson in two seasons as a Husker, but part of that is because he was behind the great Emmett Johnson. He looked solid in the bowl game, and when you add in a mobile QB, new transfer offensive linemen, and two new O-line coaches, the run game should be as well positioned as it has been in years. Somebody has to step into the Emmett-sized void. In order for the Huskers to surprise some people in 2026, it needs to be Nelson.

Riley Van Poppel: Husker fans have been waiting for RVP to dominate. Perhaps scheme/fit was part of the problem last year; he’ll get a fresh start with a new position coach, new defensive coordinator, and new scheme. Hopefully it plays to Van Poppel’s strengths; Nebraska sure needs it to.

Owen Chambliss: The San Diego State transfer already knows the system and shows real instincts. The Big Red felt short-handed at linebacker at times last season (even with Vincent Shavers being a beast). Nebraska needs an “eraser;” a guy who turns what should’ve been seven yards into two. If Chambliss hits, the whole defense gets better.

Cam Lenhardt: It’s been way too long since Nebraska consistently made quarterbacks uncomfortable. The tools are there. Now it’s time for the breakout season: tackles for loss, sacks, havoc, and the kind of blindside strip-sack that makes you yell so loud your neighbors consider calling somebody.

Honorable mentions and the real point

Yes, the receivers matter; Jacory Barney, Nyziah Hunter, and Kwazi Gilmer have to make plays (and maybe stay upright), and the room has depth and upside. The boys also discuss Carter Nelson, Cortez Mills, and some other talented youngsters who might take a step forward.

And on defense, the DBs have been solid… but the takeaway numbers have to rise. Because most fans won’t see 6–6 as progress, no matter how challenging the schedule–especially not with every other Husker sport winning games and raising expectations. Nebraska needs impact players to actually hit.

