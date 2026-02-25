Gary Sharp on the Biggest Questions Facing Nebraska Football This Spring

Friend of the program Gary Sharp joins the Common Fans to discuss the big questions, most important position groups, and major storylines as the Nebraska football team kicks off spring practice.

What’s the biggest question facing Nebraska football right now?

Gary put it in a way that hits a nerve: Matt Rhule has to rebuild trust with a fan base that watched the bottom fall out late last season. It wasn’t just the record — it was the feeling that the foundation was cracking. The defense that was supposed to be Rhule’s calling card slipped. The team looked worn down. And Husker fans are left wondering what they should believe about this team going into the 2026 season.

At the same time, there’s a weird upside to the current vibe: Nebraska isn’t winning the offseason as loudly this year. Fewer headlines. More “lay low and work.” After years of offseason championships, that might be exactly what this fan base needs.

Mixed signals about the future of the offense

The discussion naturally swung to the quarterback conversation, with Anthony Colandrea likely to take the reins as QB1 in the coming season. Gary framed it as something Nebraska hasn’t had in a while: real swagger at quarterback. Not performative swagger. Not “run out first and act like it means something” swagger. Real, fearless swagger.

And that matters because it changes what Dana Holgorsen can do. The question we keep asking remains an open question: what offense is Dana running? How different will it look from the last three years? It depends on the QB, and it depends on whether the offensive line becomes what Nebraska thinks it can be — older, more athletic, and capable of letting the offense actually stress defenses with a power run game, motion, mesh, and using the middle of the field.

What’s the position group that should worry everyone?

The crew agrees: it’s the defensive line. Until we see pressure, disruption, and proof Nebraska can hold up in November, it’s the biggest concern. Nebraska has not run the ball or stopped the run nearly consistently enough, especially late in the season. Can this year’s D line be different?

But the episode also offers a hopeful twist: the decision to run it back with many of the same defensive linemen might be an indication that the staff thinks last year was a scheme/fit problem, and not so much a talent problem. Will a new position coach and a different scheme unlock more production from the same players?

What does success actually look like in 2026?

Gary laid out three things that would be signs of progress in year four for Matt Rhule. All three are things that Nebraska hasn’t done in the Rhule era (or much of the last 10 years):

Beat a ranked team

Win at home consistently

Be better in November than September

Everyone agrees: even if they get to six or seven wins, progress has to look like something more than just surviving.

Remember–enjoy spring ball!

Even with so many questions, it’s OK to be excited for football! Embrace the spring practice period, start gearing up for fall, and allow a little optimism to creep back in.

