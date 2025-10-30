Big November Tests Await After Huskers Take Care of Business vs. Upstart Northwestern
On a crisp fall day in Lincoln, Nebraska showed grit, discipline and timely execution in a 28–21 victory over Northwestern. The win pushed the Cornhuskers to 6–2 on the season and re-established their momentum heading into the back half of the Big Ten schedule.
First Half: Slow Grind and Defensive Battle
Both teams had strong defensive efforts during the first 30 minutes. Nebraska struck first midway through the first quarter when running back Emmett Johnson capped a 69-yard drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to give the Huskers a 7–0 lead. Northwestern responded with a pair of Jack Olsen field goals, one from 40 yards and another from 25, after stalling deep in Nebraska territory. The Wildcats’ ground game, anchored by running back Caleb Komolafe, found some rhythm, but the Husker defense tightened when it mattered most. Nebraska took a narrow 7–6 lead into halftime.
Third Quarter: Momentum Turns Red
The second half started with a thunderbolt. Nebraska return man Kenneth Williams took the opening kickoff 95 yards to the house, igniting Memorial Stadium and putting the Huskers ahead 14–6. Seven minutes later, quarterback Dylan Raiola found receiver Nyziah Hunter on a 12-yard touchdown pass after a Northwestern turnover, pushing the lead to 21–6. The Wildcats fought back late in the quarter with a four-yard scoring run by Komolafe to trim the deficit to 21–13, setting up a tense final period.
Fourth Quarter: Northwestern Surges, Nebraska Responds
Northwestern found life early in the fourth when Komolafe broke free for a 56-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Preston Stone hit Hayden Eligon II for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 21 with just over 11 minutes remaining. But Nebraska refused to fold. Raiola calmly led a 13-play, 64-yard drive, converting four third downs along the way. Johnson finished it off with a four-yard touchdown run to put the Huskers back in front 28–21. The defense took it from there, forcing a turnover on downs in the closing 90 seconds to secure the win.
Game Notes
Johnson led Nebraska with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Raiola showed poise in key moments. Komolafe paced Northwestern with 125 yards on the ground and two scores. The special teams touchdown by Williams proved to be the difference.
Nebraska’s ability to finish drives, control the fourth quarter, and deliver on special teams underscored a team maturing under Matt Rhule, one that now sits firmly in the Big Ten title hunt as USC comes knocking.
