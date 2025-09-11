'So Many Things We Have to Improve': Matt Rhule, Nebraska Focusing on Getting Better, Even Against HCU
LINCOLN—Nebraska is constantly trying to get better.
At his final media appearance before the non-conference finale against Houston Christian, Matt Rhule said "not letting up" has been an outside thing.
"We're just trying to get better," Rhule said. "Let's all continue to improve. There's so many things we have to improve.
"Before every accident, there's a warning. There's all these things on tape. If you just you remove the emotion, you're like, 'Gosh, that's not good enough and that's not good enough or that's better than I thought.' We're just trying to be very surgical."
As for how quarterback Dylan Raiola has continued to improve, Rhule said the sophomore is young but doing the job at an advanced level.
"I think he did a lot of it last year," Rhule said. "I just think that we've elevated it and we've added more things. And then the team's just a lot better. Even the guys that were here last year, they're just playing a lot better.
"Where you see a lot of growth from him is the flipping of protections. He's way up here right now."
Looking at Akron, Rhule said the defense presents a challenge with different fronts and coverages.
"They give you a ton of different looks," Rhule said. "There was one drive and the first six plays were six different fronts, so you're constantly seeing different pictures. They show different coverages."
Offensively for the Huskies...
"They're gonna run the football, with different runs than we normally see," Rhule said. "They run counter. They run a stretch lead. They run insert. So, some plays we need to see. And the quarterback's a good player."
Rhule added an injury update for Saturday, saying Malcolm Hartzog Jr. would be questionable. That could mean more run for Jamir Conn.
"Jamir's an excellent player," Rhule said. "He's done a great job. If Malcolm can't go, we also have some other lineups we can go with, some other guys. We'll move it around."
Rhule was asked about the proposal for a single transfer portal window.
"I want kids to have a chance to transfer, if they're unhappy," Rhule said. "But two portal windows is just torture. I don't know why we need 27 days.
"I don't know why we need two windows. But this is all legal things. This isn't, like, coaches. I am happier about it; I wish it matched the financial year."
Away from football, Rhule also discussed his memories of 9/11. He was a defensive line coach at UCLA when the tragedy happened.
"I, obviously, have a ton of friends there, people working down there in the financial district," Rhule said. "I just remember the helpless feeling of being in L.A., watching it on TV. Just very surreal.
"I remember the team voting if we should practice that day or not. I just don't think any of us had a real idea of just how significant of an event it was at the time, and just how lonely and homesick I felt. Then, obviously, Flight 93 goes down in Pennsylvania."
Rhule's family was in Pennsylvania, including the crash not being too far from his grandmother. Rhule added that his wife's sister died in the 1996 crash of TWA Flight 800. A priest who had helped the family grieve after that event then died on 9/11 after entering the towers.
You can watch the full media session from Tuesday below. Continue scrolling for more coverage.
Coverage
- Refresh the page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription.
More info
- NU-HCU stats matchup
- Gameday flip sheet
- Depth charts: NU | HCU
- Pregame notes: NU | HCU
- HuskerMax game page
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.