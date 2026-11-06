Stukenholtz: Forever Searching for Answers

Maybe the big sign the student section unfurls, “Welcome to your Worst Nightmare,” is actually being directed at all Husker fans and not the opposing team.

The literal darkness of the blacked-out Memorial Stadium on Halloween night gave way to figurative darkness in the psyches of all the players, coaches, and fans who witnessed another late-game collapse. This time, it was Washington that was allowed to hang around and snatch an unlikely 17-10 win away from a Nebraska team that refused to pull away.

Husker players in their black alternate uniforms run out of the tunnel before facing Washington in front of the blackout crowd. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

It was a carbon copy of the Oregon loss two weeks prior. The games were so similar it’s spooky – and not just because of the costumes.

Before we get to the Huskies, I want to look back at the Ducks, too.

* * *

“Let’s see if the sun comes up tomorrow.”

My friend Jeff wrapped up his postgame phone call to his dad with that picture-perfect encapsulation of Husker football fandom in the Year of our Lord 2026. Jeff turned 42 a couple of Sundays ago, right around the end of halftime as NU and Oregon emerged from their respective locker rooms. At this age, Jeff and I are both old enough to remember the good ol’ days when a loss was the end of the world.

These days, the losses still hurt, but now they make you question the very foundations of human existence.

After an unexpected detour involving chaperoning high schoolers at Roca Scary Farm, I ended up at Jeff’s house right before Dwayne McDougle’s 3rd quarter interception of Oregon QB Brock Thomas. We witnessed the latest Husker horror show from his basement, with Nebraska turning a 14-6 lead into a 17-14 loss to the Ducks.

Oh yeah, and it’s the second straight week NU led a 2025 CFP and preseason top five team in the 4th quarter only to lose by three points.

And perhaps worst of all, it came at the hands of Dylan Raiola, who came off the bench to lead two scoring drives in the final 15 minutes, perhaps resurrecting his career after an ugly three-turnover performance and benching last week in Oregon’s loss to UCLA.

Really? That guy? Why’d it have to be him?

In a truly stunning turn of events, the Blackshirts folded after dominating through – say it with me, now! – three quarters.

Six points, 91 total yards, and 0-for-9 on 3rd down after 45 minutes.

In Raiola’s two drives, the Ducks offense scored a field goal and a touchdown on drives of 17 and 20 plays. 37 snaps! They only ran 40 plays in the first three quarters! No play went for more than 13 yards. Oregon converted 3-for-7 third downs and 3-for-3 on 4th downs, a stunning flip after NU was so good in getting off the field.

Pain was still on the menu for Husker fans. In fact, it appears to be the only thing that can be served up.

* * *

Fast forward to Halloween. New game, new opponent, new venue – same result. Three quarters of great defense, mostly bad offense, and a door left wide open for Washington to stroll through it.

Three points, 146 total yards, and 2-for-10 on 3rd down after 45 minutes.

The Blackshirt defense did their part for almost all 60 minutes, but Washington prevailed 17-10. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Down but not out, Washington – stop me if you’ve heard this before – turned to their other quarterback to lead their offense in the 4th quarter. Demond Williams Jr. is the more talented player compared to Elijah Brown; same story as Raiola and Thomas for Oregon.

Williams couldn’t lead the Huskies to a score on his first drive, but the second one did the trick. He even converted a 3rd-and-15 with a 17-yard scramble. But the one that will be seared on my brain is the audacious 4th-and-18 back shoulder throw and catch with the Husker blitz bearing down on him. History even repeated itself on the *almost* sack-fumble from Vincent Shavers on that play, just like Anthony Jones *almost* got Raiola on Oregon’s go-ahead touchdown pass.

Anyway, Washington scored a touchdown two plays later to take the lead, and two plays after that, they picked Anthony Colandrea off for the third time; this one returned to the end zone for the clinching touchdown.

To be clear, this Nebraska team could fix this chronic metaphorical-throwing-up-all-over-themselves by simply being better on offense and building more of a lead when in control. After the first three drives went INT, INT, TD, the Huskers drove to at least their own 37-yard line on the next four possessions but then either punted or ended the half. Some movement but not enough. At least against Oregon you could say the opposing defensive line was amazing. Not this one, though.

The real vibe killers were the next three drives, including the only 3-and-outs of the game sandwiched around the would-be game-sealing drive that ended in Kyle Cunanan’s swan song, an ill-fated 36-yard field goal that missed way right. The drive that had first and goal after a nifty Nyziah Hunter catch-and-run…that got called back for an obvious Kwazi Gilmer blindside block penalty. The drive that then saw Jacory Barney take a pass to the 5-yard line for an actual first and goal…that got pushed back five yards by a delay of game penalty. Gross. Then pass, pass, sack. Mega gross. Then the missed field goal. Ultra mega gross.

It really is uncanny how Rhule’s extension came directly before the worst loss of 2025 against Minnesota, and now Colandrea’s extension (I guess that’s what college football is now!) precedes this ugly Washington game that will be the worst loss of 2026…if we’re lucky. Maybe try having someone other than Pete Thamel report the high-profile 2027 extension?

Husker QB Anthony Colandrea looks downfield in Nebraska's 17-10 loss to Washington. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Speaking of Rhule, he’s not getting fired this week. I understand the instinct, maybe even the muscle memory of wanting a pound of flesh, but it’s not happening. Now, should Dana Holgorsen still be calling plays on Friday night in Champaign? I don’t think he should. Let’s see if Matt Rhule agrees – he has made a midseason move at offensive coordinator before.

* * *

What’s happening to Nebraska fans could be categorized as cruel and unusual punishment. I know coaches and players want to win, but most of them haven’t lived this tortured existence, this Groundhog Day of football tragedy, over and over and over again. It is brutal, and soul-crushing, and fascinating in a self-destructive way.

Could a different regime solve this problem? Is there an individual out there who can earn himself a statue by simply winning a few close games for a few years?

Whatever you think of those questions, there is still good news.

Happy birthday, Jeff. The sun came up.