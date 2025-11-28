All Huskers

Who's the Huskers' Defensive MVP? A Clear Winner in Tad Stryker's Pregame Survey

A hundred fans were polled before Friday's Nebraska-Iowa game. DeShon Singleton won a clear majority as Nebraska’s leading Blackshirt of 2025.

Tad Stryker

The top vote-getter for Husker Defensive MVP, DeShon Singleton, joins Vincent Shavers (9) in bringing down a Michigan State ball carrier earlier this season.
The top vote-getter for Husker Defensive MVP, DeShon Singleton, joins Vincent Shavers (9) in bringing down a Michigan State ball carrier earlier this season. / Kylie Graham-Imagn Images
The strength of a young Blackshirt unit has been in the secondary, so the results of my final pregame fan survey of the 2025 season were not surprising.

On a cold, overcast morning before Nebraska hosted Iowa, I asked 100 Husker fans this question:

“Who is Nebraska’s defensive MVP this season?”

A clear majority selected defensive back DeShon Singleton. The fifth-year senior from Greensburg, Louisiana, received 57 percent of the votes, outpolling the 21 votes for second-place finisher Ceyair Wright, a Southern Cal transfer defensive back who grew up in Los Angeles.

No other Huskers received double-digit vote totals. Several Huskers, including redshirt freshman Rex Guthrie, received multiple votes.

The voting:

• DeShon Singleton, DB, 57
• Ceyair Wright, DB, 21
• Vincent Shavers, LB, 6
• Dasan McCullough, LB, 5
• Andrew Marshall, DB, 3
• Javin Wright, LB, 3
• Rex Guthrie, DB, 3
• Donovan Jones, DB, 1
• Williams Nwaneri, DL, 1

Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright prepares to defend against Michigan.
Ceyair Wright was the only Husker besides Singleton to receive a double-digit vote total. / Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Tad Stryker
TAD STRYKER

Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years. Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.

