Who's the Huskers' Defensive MVP? A Clear Winner in Tad Stryker's Pregame Survey
The strength of a young Blackshirt unit has been in the secondary, so the results of my final pregame fan survey of the 2025 season were not surprising.
On a cold, overcast morning before Nebraska hosted Iowa, I asked 100 Husker fans this question:
“Who is Nebraska’s defensive MVP this season?”
A clear majority selected defensive back DeShon Singleton. The fifth-year senior from Greensburg, Louisiana, received 57 percent of the votes, outpolling the 21 votes for second-place finisher Ceyair Wright, a Southern Cal transfer defensive back who grew up in Los Angeles.
No other Huskers received double-digit vote totals. Several Huskers, including redshirt freshman Rex Guthrie, received multiple votes.
The voting:
• DeShon Singleton, DB, 57
• Ceyair Wright, DB, 21
• Vincent Shavers, LB, 6
• Dasan McCullough, LB, 5
• Andrew Marshall, DB, 3
• Javin Wright, LB, 3
• Rex Guthrie, DB, 3
• Donovan Jones, DB, 1
• Williams Nwaneri, DL, 1
