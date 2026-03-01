Owen Chambliss Suggests Nebraska's Linebacker Room has Noteworthy Depth in 2026

Nebraska added 16 players out of the transfer portal during the 2026 offseason, and perhaps the one who fans should be most optimistic about met with the media earlier this week.

While soon-to-be junior linebacker Owen Chambliss comes to Lincoln after earning First-Team All-Mount West recognition last fall, the former San Diego State standout impressed even more in person than he did on film. Now that the first week of spring football practice has come to a close, the Huskers' apparent starting middle backer spoke about several topics, including the challenges and opportunities his new team will face over the next couple of months. From his relationship with defensive coordinator Rob Aurich to his position group being the deepest he's ever seen, here's everything the first-year Husker had to say during his time at the mic.

It didn't take long for Chambliss to be asked about the outlook of his room ahead of 2026. And even though he's likely still getting the grip of making his way through campus, the junior is high on the unit as a whole. After bringing in three transfer portal additions to Rob Dvoracek's unit and retaining several players expected to have a contributing role, the former Aztec had good things to say about his teammates so far.

"We're deep," he said. "I just think we have a really smart group that's ready to work. It's the most talented group I've been a part of. I think we're going to do some good things from that room this year".

As far as depth appears to go, the Huskers now have three rising juniors who have each started more than ten collegiate games, and that alone offers serious reason for optimism about the second level of the defense ahead of the upcoming fall. But so too is the size and physical stature of the prospects that were brought in, and Chambliss, even more so than the rest, offers that in abundance.

As soon as the will-be junior got to campus, he didn't take his time hitting the weight room before his first year in the Big Ten. Coming from the Mountain West, he excelled at locating and bringing players down, but in Lincoln, his task is sure to get more difficult. Still, in less than two months since he officially signed with the Big Red, the former Aztec has added some muscle to his frame.

"I got the size for it," he said. "[I was] 6-foot-3, 238 pounds this morning. I've got the mental to go along with it. I think I'm a pretty smart player, and I can anticipate at a high level". If size is what you're looking for, Chambliss checks every box. He's long, heavy, yet can still move. And now he'll look to use the facilities and resources that Nebraska has to increase his personal ceiling as an upperclassman.

Chambliss was joined by former San Diego State starting safety Dwayne McDougle in NU's portal haul as well. Now, the two will look to help Aurich instill his 4-2-5 scheme during the spring practice period as player-coaches. When asked about the relationship he has with his reunited teammate, the junior linebacker didn't hold back on his appreciation.

"Me and Dwayne love each other," he said. "We're tight as can be, man. Obviously, coming from San Diego State together, it's going to help us tremendously. We play in two different parts of the field, so we can get our communication faster, and I don't really have to turn around because he's back there. I can just talk to the big guys up front".

With two former players who helped SDSU rank inside the top 5 nationally in nearly every statistical defensive category of worth last fall, the Huskers appear to be in good hands moving forward. Still, they'll be tasked with helping the redesigned defensive staff coach their fellow teammates on the ins and outs of the scheme. Nebraska now has the luxury of bringing in players who have lived within it daily for the past year, and they will look to help the Blackshirts lessen the learning curve this spring.

The conversation then moved back to the physical demands of Chambliss's new conference and how he and the rest of his defensive unit are preparing for that. The Big Ten, known for its trench play, is something to note, but the linebacker says he isn't backing down from the challenge. Instead, he's using the practice reps against a redesigned offensive line to get himself and the rest of his team ready to go.

"Our [offensive] line is phenomenal," he said. "It's a struggle and a blessing to go against those guys every day. They've definitely shown me what that's going to be like, and how fast they move, and how it operates. It's impressive".

For a player who has totaled 142 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, five pass breakups, an interception, and one fumble recovery to this point in his career, hearing NU's offensive line is presenting a challenge to him holds some weight. Whether that translates on the field against an opposing defense remains to be seen, but if his words offer any indication, the two sides of the ball are pushing each other to grow early on this spring. At this point, it's encouraging to hear. Especially considering the production he's been able to gather in just 25 career games.

The last thing Chambliss was asked to speak on was the crossover within Aurich's system that will take place at Nebraska. On the subject matter, the linebacker suggested that nearly all of the terminology, play calling, and intent is the same as what the Aztecs did last fall.

"97% of it is the exact same," he said. "We made a few tweaks here and there, just to clear up some discrepancies from call to call. But I think it's basically the same from when I was at San Diego State".

With that in mind, the Huskers will look to be as productive as the Aztecs were in 2025. Though the conference, and more specifically how offenses call plays, will vary drastically from that of the Mountain West, Chambliss, McDougle, and Aurich will be nearly 1:1, reenacting what they did a season ago. If their teammates can pick up on the nuances quickly, NU will be the beneficiary of one of the most productive defenses within the sport next season. If not, there's still plenty of room to improve upon the things Nebraska struggled with under different guidance.

Overall, Chambliss's time at the mic was brief, but telling. In just under seven minutes, he left the room having displayed a level of communication few other collegiate players could replicate. Not only did he make it clear what his role at Nebraska will be, but he single-handedly regurgitated the outlook of the Huskers' defense as if it came from Aurich himself.

With a high level of play already displayed on the field, Chambliss also impressed in his mental aspects as well, and that gives serious reason for optimism about the second level of NU's defense next fall. If his room and the rest of the defense can follow his lead, the Big Red will take noticeable strides on the defensive side of the ball in 2026. There's plenty of time for the players around him to do just that, but if early comments offer any indication, he has taken it upon himself to help his teammates grow. For now, they put their heads down and go to work, but before they or any of us know it, their skills will be put to the test on the field. With Chambliss leading the charge, NU will have a chance to start Aurich's tenure in Lincoln off on the right foot.