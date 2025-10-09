Team Captain Henry Lutovsky Previews Tough Matchup with Maryland
As Nebraska prepares to face one of the Big Ten’s stingiest defenses, senior right guard Henry Lutovsky knows exactly what kind of challenge awaits. Maryland’s front seven ranks among the nation’s best, allowing just 13.4 points and under 100 rushing yards per game. For Lutovsky and the Huskers’ offensive line, Saturday isn’t just another matchup; it’s a test of technique, toughness, and trust.
Speaking with the media ahead of the trip to College Park, Lutovsky discussed his group’s preparation, pursuit of consistency, and the mentality it’ll take to meet the Terrapins head-on. Here’s what the Nebraska captain had to say entering this weekend’s showdown.
Saturday's bout isn't just another game; it marks the first time in 316 days the Huskers will play in an opponent’s home stadium, something Lutovsky knows his team isn’t taking lightly. When asked about the challenge, the senior captain said the team’s decision to travel a day early would help Nebraska adjust to the time change and set the tone early.
“Getting there a day early … it’ll be a good time for us to kind of get our legs back after the flight, take a deep breath, and just relax going into game time,” Lutovsky said.
Though Lutovsky’s no stranger to road environments, Nebraska boasts one of the youngest teams in college football, meaning this trip will be a first for much of the roster. Still, the veteran guard remains confident his group will be ready for kickoff.
Facing one of the most consistent pass rushes in the Big Ten, Nebraska’s offensive line will have its hands full on Saturday. Maryland, which limits opposing offenses to under 14 points per game, is powered by one of the league’s most disruptive defensive fronts. With 19 sacks through five games, the Terrapins have shown an ability to consistently generate pressure, something Nebraska has struggled to contain in recent weeks. Protecting sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola will be priority number one.
Maryland’s ability to create havoc is well-documented, but perhaps more impressive than their sack total is how they’ve done it. With most of their pressure coming from a four-man rush, the Terrapins rely on technique over blitz-heavy schemes, a challenge Lutovsky is well aware of. “They don’t blitz a whole lot … they’re going to play you straight and win by technique. It’s going to be our technique versus theirs all game,” Lutovsky said.
Through three Power Four matchups, the Huskers have allowed 15 sacks, a number that has raised concerns entering this weekend. Still, Lutovsky relates the problems to mental errors over skill issues. “What it comes down to is being more consistent every single snap,” he said, pointing to focus and execution as the keys for his unit to find success this week.
His unit’s ability to find that consistency will likely define Saturday’s game, but the veteran guard says the issue isn’t systemic. When recapping the Huskers’ recent struggles, Lutovsky made it clear the problems aren’t as widespread as some might think.
“It was just one guy off a little bit here, one guy off a little bit there… the tiny details of our technique and fundamentals, that’s what got us,” he said.
With another week to prepare, Nebraska’s offensive line isn’t taking practice lightly. They know improvement is needed, and according to their captain, every rep this week matters.
“All those blitzes you pick up on Saturday; you really pick them up Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday,” Lutovsky said, emphasizing preparation as the key to cleaner execution by the time the bullets are live.
For Lutovsky, the challenge ahead isn’t just about silencing a pass rush; it’s about setting a standard. His leadership and relentless focus on the details have made him the anchor of Nebraska’s offensive front.
As the Huskers head east for what could be their toughest test yet, they’ll rely on that steady voice to guide them to victory. The technique, toughness, and trust Lutovsky has preached all season long will be on display Saturday. And if Nebraska’s captain has his way, it won’t just be a test; it’ll be the turning point his team needs to reach their goals for the 2025 season.
