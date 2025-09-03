The Akron Zips Come to Lincoln This Saturday
The Cincinnati Aftermath
Most Husker fans I've polled this week remain positive about Nebraska's football season. That's despite NU's 3 point win over the underdog Bearcats. But fans do agree that if the Huskers are to have a breakout year, they're going to have to get a lot better-especially with Michigan coming to Lincoln September 20th.
Some critics say the Huskers gave up too many rushing yards (271) to a Cincinnati team that came into the game on a 5 game losing streak.
And what about limiting the Bearcats to a total of 69 passing yards in the game? That's pretty good, right?
Some critics have insisted that doesn't mean much,
"Their QB (Brendan Scorsby) is a runner, not a thrower. That's the reason for the 69 yards", critics say.
Au contraire. Yes, Sorsby can run the ball (447 yards and 9 TDs in 2024). But last season, Sorsby also completed 64% of his passes for 2,813 yards with 18 TDs and 7 INTs. The dude can throw the ball.
So holding Sorsby to 69 yards passing is pretty dang good.
It's true the Huskers are going to have to get better if they hope to build on last year's 7-6 record.
The question is, how are we going to identify success when Akron and Houston Christian are the next two Husker foes?
If NU beats both teams handily, what does that prove? Nebraska is going to be heavy favorites in both contests. (This week, NU is a 34.5 point favorite.)
The Zips Nickname?
Okay, so how did Akron get named the Zips? Everybody wants to know that, right?
Here's the scoop. In 1925 there was a contest held by the school. They asked students to come up with the best nickname for the school. The winning name was the "Zippers" named after the zippers that were on the galoshes B.F. Goodrich used to make in the city of Akron.
For the next 25 years the Zipper name stuck. But in 1950, the name was shortened to the Zips where it continues to this day.
In 2024, the Zips fell on hard times. In Game 5, Akron lost their starting QB and ended up with a 4-8 record. And last week, the Zips were shut out at home by Wyoming 10-0 in front of a crowd of just over 9,100. (The year before, Wyoming finished at 3-9.)
The atmosphere Saturday night in Lincoln is going to be a bit different for the Zips. NU should cover the spread. If that happens, look for Matt Rhule to clear his bench. Husker fans may get to see a lot of QBs TJ Lateef, Jalyn Gramstad and maybe Marcus Davila. Should be fun.
The Huskers will beat the spread and roll 49-10.
Flag on the play
Last week, I inadvertently messed up the first name of Cincinnati QB. His name is Brendan Sorsby. My apologies go to Mr. Sorsby and the Bearcat fans.
You can email me at HuskerDan@cox.net
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.