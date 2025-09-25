The Era of Redshirting is Ending, Making Decisions Today Tough for Teams Like Nebraska
LINCOLN—The days of the redshirt are nearly over.
College football programs used to count on bringing in a class of freshman and redshirting the majority of them, allowing growth and maturity before they hit the field. Then came the ability to play up to four games in a season and retain the redshirt. More changes came with the erosion of transfer penalties and complete freedom of movement, making it so coaches were more likely to want to play someone before they had the chance to leave.
Now, more changes to how rosters are built and utilized are coming.
A proposed 5-for-5 rule would grant college athletes five years to play in five full seasons. This would eliminate the need for any redshirts, which were useful when athletes had five years to play in four full seasons.
But that rule hasn't been passed yet, meaning decisions today are tough for teams like Nebraska.
"It's really hard," coach Matt Rhule said Monday. "It's really difficult right now because they're telling me like, 'Hey, we think 5-for-5 is going to pass later in the year.' So, it's like, what do I do? You know what I'm saying? I don't know if it behooves a young man right now to redshirt."
Rhule said he's sure the rule is going to pass, but without it being in effect and there not being carveouts for current athletes, that creates issues.
"I think if it doesn't pass now, it's going to pass next year, the year after, and it's going to be retroactive," Rhule said. "Guys last year that I worked my tail off to make sure that they could redshirt, they're going to be sitting there like, 'Man, I wasted a year. I could have played in four or five more games.' It's a really tough spot to be in, to be honest with you."
Rhule said players and parents are aware of the impending rule change, but, again, it has not passed yet.
"How do you prepare for it," Rhule asked.
Rhule said the quality of players being recruited now makes for more of them getting on the field earlier. Still, without the rule being in effect, conversations on redshirts still need to take place.
According to Dave Feit's redshirt tracker, Nebraska has 36 players that are still redshirt eligible after four games. Of course, that includes some players that are absolutely not going to redshirt: Dylan Raiola, Jacory Barney Jr., Dane Key, DeShon Singleton, etc.
But there are also a number of players with decisions to make.
Freshmen Dawson Merritt, Cortez Mills, Isaiah Mozee, and Kade Pietrzak have played in every game and are likely to continue having solid roles going forward. The same can be said for punter Archie Wilson.
But what about the freshman that have played in two or fewer games?
- Conor Booth
- Jackson Carpenter
- Shawn Hammerbeck
- Chran Jones
- Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres
- TJ Lateef
- Tanner Terch
- Caden VerMaas
- Bryson Webber
- Jeremiah Jones
- Julian (Juju) Marks
- Jamarion Parker
- Malcolm Simpson
- Brian Tapu
- Tyson Terry
Beyond those guys, senior Malcolm Hartzog Jr. still has a redshirt that he can utilize. The defensive back has missed the last two games due to an injury.
"Malcolm came out to practice last week," Rhule said. "We expected him to play, and then it just kind of re-popped on him. I don't know what things look like for him.
"He's another guy that's going into his fourth year. If it's a long-term deal,
he could redshirt, he could try to come back and play, but if there's 5-for-5, it's again, these are a lot of hard decisions."
