'The Highest Honor I've Ever Been Awarded': Henry Lutovsky Sheds Light on Being Named a 2025 Team Captain
Entering his fifth year with the Nebraska football program, starting left guard Henry Lutovsky met with the media just days ahead of his final collegiate season. Recently named one of six season-long team captains, elected by his teammates, it’s clear he commands respect in the locker room. Lutovsky’s comments not only explain what the honor means to him but also offer a preview of his unit’s matchup against Cincinnati and more.
After taking the stand, Lutovsky was quickly asked about being honored as a team captain. “It was definitely the highest honor I’ve ever been awarded,” he said. This year, the process included a team vote, a new twist under Matt Rhule, and Lutovsky added that he was “so thankful [he] was one of those six.”
After Matt Rhule explained that captains would need to sign a document to make their role official, Lutovsky was then asked about the process. “We had a sworn oath we had to take, stating the things we’d do as a team captain,” he said. Lutovsky expanded by saying, holding players accountable and defending the process were a point of emphasis within the oath.
The conversation then turned to Nebraska’s season opener against Cincinnati. After weeks of grinding through fall camp, Lutovsky said the team is eager to face a new opponent. “It was a long camp, a long offseason, but it’s finally here, and I think everyone’s excited about that,” he said.
With Thursday’s 8 p.m. CDT start creating an unusual opening to the season, Lutovsky welcomed the change. “The first one’s always tough, especially with a late kickoff,” he said, adding that the timing "gives us some extra hours to prepare and iron out those little details before we get to kickoff.”
Continuing with questions about the season opener, Lutovsky was asked about preparing for Cincinnati defensive lineman Dontay Corleone, one of the most talented players Nebraska’s offensive line will face all year. “He’s a solid player. You’ve got to prepare for him every single day, that’s how you respect any good opponent,” Lutovsky said. With Justin Evans transitioning from guard to center, Lutovsky will likely be involved in frequent double-teams during Week 1, making himself get comfortable with the well-respected interior defensive lineman.
Piggybacking off the last question, Lutovsky was then asked who the toughest lineman he’s faced in his career has been. While he didn’t single anyone out, he instead pointed to the depth of the Big Ten. “There’s been a lot. With a conference like the Big Ten, every defensive line’s got a guy or two that’s going to play on Sundays.”
Showing that facing high-level talent is a week-in, week-out reality in the Big Ten, Nebraska should be well prepared for next Thursday’s matchup.
After looking outward at their competition both in and out of conference, the conversation shifted back to an internal focus, specifically, teammates Turner Corcoran and Teddy Prochazka, both of whom have battled injuries during their time at Nebraska. When asked what he’s taken from watching his fellow offensive linemen fight through that adversity in fall camp, Lutovsky said, “It really shows their toughness and resilience. Those two guys really love the game and really love their teammates. It was never a question of if they would come back; it’s just when.”
Offering an encouraging perspective, Lutovsky, along with his coaches, will rely on those two throughout the season, as offensive line depth will play a pivotal role in determining how successful the offense can be in 2025.
All in all, Lutovsky’s comments not only highlighted the culture that has been built through fall camp but also underscored the importance of depth and preparation for the battles ahead. As a newly named captain, his responsibility extends beyond his own performance, showing it’s about setting the tone for the entire offense, not just his position group.
While his words may not have revealed anything groundbreaking, the steady confidence in his demeanor reflects a player who has embraced his role. For Nebraska fans, that should be enough to feel encouraged about where this offense is headed in 2025.
