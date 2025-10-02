All Huskers

The Life of a Cornhusker: How Nebraska Has Fared Following Taylor Swift Album Releases

Nebraska football will play the day after the newest Taylor Swift album is released. How have the Huskers done in the past after a new batch of Swift songs entered the world?

Kaleb Henry

A Nebraska Cornhuskers fan holds a Taylor Swift-themed sign during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
A Nebraska Cornhuskers fan holds a Taylor Swift-themed sign during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

"I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens.. it's more of me."

Taylor Swift on the New Heights Podcast

Get ready for a whole lot more from Taylor Swift all over social media this weekend, as her 12th studio album is released on Friday.

But when "The Life of a Showgirl" has Swifties occupied, what does a new album mean for Nebraska football? As it turns out, the Huskers have some good and some bad numbers from games played after a Taylor Swift album is released into the world.

Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were in attendance for the Nebraska game against Cincinnati in Kansas City.
Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, were in attendance for the Nebraska game against Cincinnati in Kansas City. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Nebraska has a winning record in the games following an album release. Overall, the Huskers are 6-5, including a 5-2 record at home. But coming out of a bye, the Big Red are 0-1.

Here are the albums and the games.

Taylor Swift

Released on Oct. 24, 2006, Nebraska headed to Stillwater just a few days later. The Husker defense was like a swinging screen door, giving up nearly 500 yards in the 41-29 loss to Oklahoma State. Bill Callahan was in the middle of his best season in Lincoln.

"He's the reason for the teardrops on my guitar
The only thing that keeps me wishing on a wishing star"

Taylor Swift

Fearless

Out on Nov. 11, 2008, the Big Red began a winning streak with a dominant effort at Kansas State. Joe Ganz was on his white horse, leading the offense with 270 yards and two touchdowns passing, adding 95 yards and two scores on the ground in the 56-28 victory.

Speak Now

Finally coming home after the Oct. 25, 2010 drop, Nebraska hosted No. 7 Missouri that weekend. Long live Roy Helu Jr. and his rushing that day, as he set a school record with 307 yards, adding three scores, in the 31-17 demolition of the Tigers.

Roy Helu Jr. made sparks fly every time he touched the ball.
Roy Helu Jr. made sparks fly every time he touched the ball. Fans were enchanted as Helu was anything but mean, leaving the Tigers haunted. / Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

Red

Released on Oct. 22, 2012, Nebraska was at home five days later with a Legends division game against No. 20 Michigan. An apt album title as the Wolverines were seeing red, but not loving it. The Huskers did not give up a touchdown in the 23-9 win.

"In burning red
Burning, it was red"

Taylor Swift

1989

Out on Oct. 27, 2014, the next Nebraska game came in November on the first, with the Huskers hosting Purdue. Never in the Boilermakers' wildest dreams would they have won that game, with the Huskers stating that they know places (the places being the end zones) en route to a 35-14 win.

Reputation

The last in a string run of six albums that were released in late October or November, the Nov. 10, 2017, drop of "Reputation" was followed by a Husker road game at Minnesota a day later. Nebraska was dominated 54-21, creating a need for Mike Riley to find a getaway car by the end of the month.

"This is why we can't have nice things, darlin'
Because you break them, I had to take them away"

Taylor Swift

Lover

The first offseason release of Taylor Swift's career came on Aug. 23, 2019. Eight days later, Nebraska proved to be no lover of South Alabama in a 35-21 victory.

Was a closer-than-necessary game with South Alabama showing everyone early signs of Scott Frost being a heartbreak prince?
Was a closer-than-necessary game with South Alabama showing everyone early signs of Scott Frost being a heartbreak prince? / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Folklore

The first of a pair of COVID year albums, the July 24, 2020 release was originally going to be followed by a Sep. 5 home contest with Purdue. Instead, the Huskers needed a cardigan when they went to Ohio State in late October and found no peace, losing 52-17.

Evermore

Normally, a Dec. 11 release would be followed by a bowl game or have to wait until the next season, but in 2020, there were multiple regular-season games still to be played. The first for the Big Red was the very next day against Minnesota. Despite missing nearly three dozen players, twas the damn season for a gold rush in the form of Mo Ibrahim, who powered the Gophers to a 24-17 win.

"Dom Pérignon, you brought it
No crowd of friends applauded
Your hometown skeptics called it
Champagne problems"

Taylor Swift

Midnights

Back to an Oct. 21 release in 2022, the Huskers were coming off a bye for the first time after a new album had been released. That didn't help as Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito was on some vigilante s**t, completing 20-of-22 passes in the 26-9 win.

The Tortured Poets Department

The latest album release was the only one to come out in April, doing so last year. The Huskers refused to start down bad, opening up the 2024 season with a 40-7 win over UTEP.

Comparing Nebraska's results with Michigan State's

A big number to look at with the release of a Taylor Swift album and how a team performs is where the game is played. Nebraska is 5-2 at home, while Michigan State is 1-6 on the road. If you include the four re-recordings*, NU's record improves to 6-2 as MSU's drops to 2-7.

*"Fearless", April 9, 2021; "Red", Nov. 12, 2021; "Speak Now", July 7, 2023; "1989", Oct. 27, 2023

Records

Nebraska

Michigan State

Overall

7-8

6-9

October Release

4-2

1-5

Home/Road

6-2

2-7

Off of a Bye

0-2

0-3

Big Ten

3-7

4-9

Within 48 Hours of Release

1-2

0-1

Both teams are under .500 after a album or re-recording is released, but Nebraska holds the edge with the October release and being at home. One thing is for certain on Saturday: after everyone has binged every song from "The Fate of Ophelia" to the title track "The Life of a Showgirl", one of these teams will have their first-ever post-bye victory after a Taylor Swift album release.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

More From Nebraska on SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football