The Life of a Cornhusker: How Nebraska Has Fared Following Taylor Swift Album Releases
"I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens.. it's more of me."- Taylor Swift on the New Heights Podcast
Get ready for a whole lot more from Taylor Swift all over social media this weekend, as her 12th studio album is released on Friday.
But when "The Life of a Showgirl" has Swifties occupied, what does a new album mean for Nebraska football? As it turns out, the Huskers have some good and some bad numbers from games played after a Taylor Swift album is released into the world.
Nebraska has a winning record in the games following an album release. Overall, the Huskers are 6-5, including a 5-2 record at home. But coming out of a bye, the Big Red are 0-1.
Here are the albums and the games.
Taylor Swift
Released on Oct. 24, 2006, Nebraska headed to Stillwater just a few days later. The Husker defense was like a swinging screen door, giving up nearly 500 yards in the 41-29 loss to Oklahoma State. Bill Callahan was in the middle of his best season in Lincoln.
"He's the reason for the teardrops on my guitar- Taylor Swift
The only thing that keeps me wishing on a wishing star"
Fearless
Out on Nov. 11, 2008, the Big Red began a winning streak with a dominant effort at Kansas State. Joe Ganz was on his white horse, leading the offense with 270 yards and two touchdowns passing, adding 95 yards and two scores on the ground in the 56-28 victory.
Speak Now
Finally coming home after the Oct. 25, 2010 drop, Nebraska hosted No. 7 Missouri that weekend. Long live Roy Helu Jr. and his rushing that day, as he set a school record with 307 yards, adding three scores, in the 31-17 demolition of the Tigers.
Red
Released on Oct. 22, 2012, Nebraska was at home five days later with a Legends division game against No. 20 Michigan. An apt album title as the Wolverines were seeing red, but not loving it. The Huskers did not give up a touchdown in the 23-9 win.
"In burning red- Taylor Swift
Burning, it was red"
1989
Out on Oct. 27, 2014, the next Nebraska game came in November on the first, with the Huskers hosting Purdue. Never in the Boilermakers' wildest dreams would they have won that game, with the Huskers stating that they know places (the places being the end zones) en route to a 35-14 win.
Reputation
The last in a string run of six albums that were released in late October or November, the Nov. 10, 2017, drop of "Reputation" was followed by a Husker road game at Minnesota a day later. Nebraska was dominated 54-21, creating a need for Mike Riley to find a getaway car by the end of the month.
"This is why we can't have nice things, darlin'- Taylor Swift
Because you break them, I had to take them away"
Lover
The first offseason release of Taylor Swift's career came on Aug. 23, 2019. Eight days later, Nebraska proved to be no lover of South Alabama in a 35-21 victory.
Folklore
The first of a pair of COVID year albums, the July 24, 2020 release was originally going to be followed by a Sep. 5 home contest with Purdue. Instead, the Huskers needed a cardigan when they went to Ohio State in late October and found no peace, losing 52-17.
Evermore
Normally, a Dec. 11 release would be followed by a bowl game or have to wait until the next season, but in 2020, there were multiple regular-season games still to be played. The first for the Big Red was the very next day against Minnesota. Despite missing nearly three dozen players, twas the damn season for a gold rush in the form of Mo Ibrahim, who powered the Gophers to a 24-17 win.
"Dom Pérignon, you brought it- Taylor Swift
No crowd of friends applauded
Your hometown skeptics called it
Champagne problems"
Midnights
Back to an Oct. 21 release in 2022, the Huskers were coming off a bye for the first time after a new album had been released. That didn't help as Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito was on some vigilante s**t, completing 20-of-22 passes in the 26-9 win.
The Tortured Poets Department
The latest album release was the only one to come out in April, doing so last year. The Huskers refused to start down bad, opening up the 2024 season with a 40-7 win over UTEP.
Comparing Nebraska's results with Michigan State's
A big number to look at with the release of a Taylor Swift album and how a team performs is where the game is played. Nebraska is 5-2 at home, while Michigan State is 1-6 on the road. If you include the four re-recordings*, NU's record improves to 6-2 as MSU's drops to 2-7.
*"Fearless", April 9, 2021; "Red", Nov. 12, 2021; "Speak Now", July 7, 2023; "1989", Oct. 27, 2023
Records
Nebraska
Michigan State
Overall
7-8
6-9
October Release
4-2
1-5
Home/Road
6-2
2-7
Off of a Bye
0-2
0-3
Big Ten
3-7
4-9
Within 48 Hours of Release
1-2
0-1
Both teams are under .500 after a album or re-recording is released, but Nebraska holds the edge with the October release and being at home. One thing is for certain on Saturday: after everyone has binged every song from "The Fate of Ophelia" to the title track "The Life of a Showgirl", one of these teams will have their first-ever post-bye victory after a Taylor Swift album release.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.