Caitlin Clark Defends Taylor Swift in Funny Exchange With Fever Teammate After Cup Win
The Indiana Fever just won their first piece of brassware in the Caitlin Clark era after beating the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Commissioner's Cup on Tuesday night.
Clark, who missed the game due to a nagging left groin injury, still found ways to celebrate the 74-59 win with her teammates—which may have included trying to queue up Taylor Swift on the victory playlist in the locker room.
But Clark, a very well-known Swiftie, may have faced some subtle pushback from Fever vet Sydney Colson, who appeared to be in control of the playlist. The two had a priceless exchange about Swift as seen on Colson's Instagram Live video:
"Taylor Swift is fire," Clark said.
"Oh, okay yeah," Colson said. "No, I'm not saying s---. I don't know her new s---. We good?"
Clark smiled at Colson before making a funny face at the camera.
"Sorry, Taylor Swift!" Colson said, laughing.
"Taylor is the GOAT," Clark said, more seriously.
Peep Colson's side-eye after Clark calls Swift the GOAT.
Hopefully, the two Fever teammates can just agree to disagree on this one. Shake it off, everybody.