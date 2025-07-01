Travis Kelce Shares a Very On-Brand Complaint About Dating Taylor Swift
From the outside, the relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce is one between an all-time great songwriter... and a golden retriever boyfriend who just likes to play ball.
Kelce lived up to that reputation this week when he made a rare public comment about what it's been like dating Swift on a new episode of the Bussin' With the Boys podcast with Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.
The Kansas City Chiefs star was asked how he's dealt with the increased fame and publicity that comes with dating Swift over the last few years, and he couldn't resist reaching for the low-hanging fruit: some good ol' toilet humor.
"It's just the paparazzi, that's probably the only thing I didn't really grasp until you're in it," Kelce said. "Like, I'm just playing golf and all of a sudden in the trees there's a f---ing guy with a camera and you're just like, 'Oh s---, I gotta go to the restroom now. I can't just go over here and take a piss.' ... Just don't want my meat on Page Six."
Classic Trav. His brother Jason, on the other hand, doesn't seem to share the same concerns about showing a little more skin.
The star tight end went on to say how he and Swift have been trying to "enjoy life" in the NFL offseason, and noted that she'll likely attend a good amount of Chiefs games this fall.
"It gets thrown out there that we're trying to seek attention every now and then but it's like, we're just enjoying life and having fun going to hockey games, kind of introducing her to some more of the sports world that she hasn't really [experienced]," Kelce said.