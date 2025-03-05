The Long and Short of Daikiel Shorts Jr.
In last week's column I wrote about meeting new Husker offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. At that event, Holgorsen brought with him what I assumed was a Husker football player.
Instead, the "player" was actually newly hired wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. (Duh-KEL)
I shook hands with him and we chatted briefly. His responses to me were sprinkled with yes sirs and no sirs. He seems like a very classy young man.
Because he's only 30 years old, it's pretty easy to mistake Shorts for a player.
So what else do we know about him?
Daikiel was born on Oct. 6, 1994 in Clayton, N.J., and played high school football at Eastern Christian High in Elkton, Md.
He played wide receiver for Dana Horgorsen at West Virginia. During his four-year playing career there (2013-2016), Shorts caught 177 passes for 2,263 yards yards and 14 TDs.
After college, Shorts made the Buffalo Bills practice squad in 2017. In 2018, Shorts returned to WVU as program assistant. The following year, Shorts joined Holgorsen's staff at the University of Houston as director of player personnel. Later, Shorts was named WR coach. When Holgorsen was fired from Houston after the '23 season, Shorts joined Mark Stoops' staff at the University of Kentucky as WR coach.
Shorts spent only one year with the Wildcats. When the 4-8 season ended, Shorts was hired by his former boss, newly hired Husker OC Dana Holgorsen.
Of Shorts, Holgorsen said, "There are a lot of good football coaches out there, but I have to tell them what I want. With Daikiel, I don't have to tell him anything. He knows exactly what I want."
Can Shorts coach? Husker fans will like this: When Shorts was at Kentucky in '24, Wildcat WR Dane Kay (a '25 Husker transfer) caught 47 passes for 715 yards, 15.21 yards per catch and 2 TDs. Not dazzling numbers, but it will be exciting to see what Shorts can do with the Husker WR room this fall.
How 'Bout Them Huskers
In this week's podcast, Will and I talk about the former Husker football players who participated in last week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. As usual, we also review the men's and women's basketball programs and see how the Husker baseball and softball teams are doing.
More from Nebraska On SI
- Dana Holgorsen: A Man Made for Football
- Nebraska Softball Adjusts Big Red Spring Fling Schedule Again, Cancels Thursday Game
- Nebraska Pitcher Mason McConnaughey Suffers Season-Ending Arm Injury
- Nebraska Basketball Wasted a Masterpiece from Brice Williams
- The Ringer's Tate Frazier on Nebrasketball, Teams He Likes in the Tournament, and More
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.