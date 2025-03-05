Nebraska Softball Adjusts Big Red Spring Fling Schedule Again, Cancels Thursday Game
Nebraska softball's home-opening weekend has be adjusted again.
After dropping down from four days to three, the Big Red Spring Fling will now just be a two-day affair. The Huskers were slated to play Northern Colorado on Thursday, but that game will now be moved to Saturday.
Friday was previously removed from the schedule, now leaving just the Saturday and Sunday games. You can view the full slate of games below, with Nebraska set for four contests.
Revised Big Red Spring Fling Schedule (All times Central)
Saturday, March 8 – Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa – 11 a.m.
Saturday, March 8 – Nebraska vs. Northern Colorado – 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 8 – South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa – 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 8 – South Dakota State vs Northern Colorado – 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 9 – No. Iowa vs. Northern Colorado – 11 a.m.
Sunday, March 9 – South Dakota State v. Northern Colorado– 1:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 9 – Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa – 4 p.m.
Sunday, March 9—Nebraska vs South Dakota State—6:30pm
