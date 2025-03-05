All Huskers

Nebraska Softball Adjusts Big Red Spring Fling Schedule Again, Cancels Thursday Game

The home-opening weekend for the Huskers has been condensed again due to expected weather conditions.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska softball celebrates a run-rule victory over Montana in the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico on Feb. 15, 2025.
Nebraska softball celebrates a run-rule victory over Montana in the Troy Cox Classic in New Mexico on Feb. 15, 2025. / Nebraska Athletics

Nebraska softball's home-opening weekend has be adjusted again.

After dropping down from four days to three, the Big Red Spring Fling will now just be a two-day affair. The Huskers were slated to play Northern Colorado on Thursday, but that game will now be moved to Saturday.

Friday was previously removed from the schedule, now leaving just the Saturday and Sunday games. You can view the full slate of games below, with Nebraska set for four contests.

Revised Big Red Spring Fling Schedule (All times Central)

Saturday, March 8 – Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa – 11 a.m.

Saturday, March 8 – Nebraska vs. Northern Colorado – 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 – South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa – 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 8 – South Dakota State vs Northern Colorado – 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 – No. Iowa vs. Northern Colorado – 11 a.m.

Sunday, March 9 – South Dakota State v. Northern Colorado– 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 9 – Nebraska vs. Northern Iowa – 4 p.m.

Sunday, March 9—Nebraska vs South Dakota State—6:30pm

More from Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published |Modified
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Softball