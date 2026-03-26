Nebraska Football Pro Day Takeaways

Nebraska football’s 2026 Pro Day came and went, with 14 Huskers getting a chance to make their case to NFL scouts.

Only two participants received NFL Combine invites earlier this year, leaving the other 12 with their lone opportunity to test in front of teams. Several former Huskers made the most of it, boosting their stock with strong performances.

Here’s a recap of how each participant fared Wednesday afternoon.

Ready for the moment.



Pro Day 2026 🔜 pic.twitter.com/cHbmUInVRE — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) March 25, 2026

Emmett Johnson

There wasn’t much former Husker Emmett Johnson needed to prove.

After totaling 3,162 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, the First-Team All-American and Big Ten Running Back of the Year already had a resume that spoke for itself.

One of just two Nebraska players to earn an NFL Combine invite, Johnson had already tested on the sport’s biggest stage. But his return to Lincoln offered another opportunity to boost his stock, and he did just that.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.53 10' (NFL Combine)

Nebraska wide receiver Dane Key on a 39-yard touchdown reception against Houston Christian. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Dane Key

Dane Key’s lone season at Nebraska didn’t match expectations after a prolific run in the SEC.

The former Kentucky Wildcat receiver totaled 1,570 yards and 14 touchdowns before arriving in Lincoln, making him a headline-worthy transfer portal addition in 2025.

He didn’t fully live up to the hype. Still, Nebraska’s struggles through the air played a large role, and the senior remained productive while wearing the scarlet and cream. Even with arguably the least efficient year of his career, the 6-3, 210-pound pass-catcher should still get a look at the NFL.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.54 10'2''

Tight end Heinrich Haarberg makes a catch in the fourth quarter against Michigan State on Oct. 4, 2025 | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

Heinrich Haarberg

Former quarterback-turned-tight end Heinrich Haarberg had as much to gain as anyone Wednesday.

After spending four years at Nebraska under center, he transitioned to tight end in 2025. The results were underwhelming, in part due to the Huskers’ offensive struggles, but the size and athleticism are undeniable. He backed that up with a strong showing in testing.

Now, it’s up to NFL scouts to decide if he’s worth a shot at the next level.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.5 10'8''

Nebraska offensive lineman Henry Lutovsky prepares to block against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Henry Lutovsky

Henry Lutovsky spent five seasons helping build Nebraska’s program and now has a shot at the NFL.

The 6-6, 320-pound lineman appeared in 51 games with 28 starts during his time in Lincoln. On the doubtful fringe of a professional career, the Iowa native put his athleticism on display at Pro Day.

Even so, will it be enough?

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 5.5 9'5''

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Rocco Spindler

Notre Dame transfer Rocco Spindler has a stronger case for a professional career.

In four seasons with the Irish, he appeared in 40 games with 23 starts. He added 12 more starts in his lone season at Nebraska, while bringing valuable experience to the Huskers’ offensive line.

Spindler opted out of NU’s bowl game to undergo surgery on a midseason hand injury, a decision that may or may not pay off. Regardless, he faces an uphill battle to earn a spot at the next level.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump N/A N/A

***Rocco Spindler did participate in the Huskers Pro Day but did not run a 40-yard dash or participate in the broad jump.

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Elijah Jeudy

All 6-foot-3, 300 pounds of Elijah Jeudy was on display Wednesday afternoon.

The Philadelphia native spent five seasons in college football, appearing in 40 games with 13 starts. He totaled 40 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and one sack before exhausting his eligibility.

Another player on the fringe of a professional career, here’s how he performed.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 5.1 9'1''

Nebraska linebacker and Husker legacy Michael Booker III. | @_bookmann_/Instagram

Michael Booker III

Michael Booker III was a Scott Frost recruit who flew under the radar throughout his career.

The Texas native played in 23 games over five seasons at Nebraska, making most of his impact on special teams. He was also named NU’s co-Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2022.

A long shot to reach the next level, Booker still showed the effort and energy that defined his time in Lincoln, putting it on display at Pro Day in an honorable way. He recorded the best broad jump out of those who participated today, and it would've ranked second amongst linebackers at the NFL Combine this year.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.6 10'10''

Nebraska linebacker Dasan McCullough signals after a stop against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Dasan McCullough

Nebraska’s defensive X-factor on draft day could be Dasan McCullough.

A four-year starter at the collegiate level, the Indiana Hoosiers transfer made an immediate impact, earning Freshman All-American honors in 2022. After transferring to Oklahoma, he remained productive despite battling injuries.

In total, McCullough recorded 116 tackles, 15.0 tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and six sacks, while also earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2025. His production and physical traits aren’t in question.

Is it enough to earn a shot at the next level?

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.64 10'3''

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Marques Watson-Trent

With his career complete, Marques Watson-Trent finished tied for 51st in career tackles in college football history.

One of the most experienced players in the sport, he appeared in 61 games with 42 starts. At Nebraska, injuries limited his impact, but he still proved capable of competing within the Big Ten. Even so, his lone season as a Husker didn’t fully go as planned.

At 5-11, his size may limit his opportunities at the next level. Regardless, there’s little doubt about his ability as a tackler in the open field, and that alone could offer him opportunities at the next level.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.9 9'

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Javin Wright

On the opposite end of the spectrum is Javin Wright.

At 6-5, 230 pounds, the linebacker brings rare size to the position. He also brings a ton of experience, appearing in 46 games with 14 starts over a seven-year career. During that time, Wright totaled 180 tackles, seven passes defended, 3.5 sacks, and three interceptions.

Injuries defined much of his career, but his resilience will ultimately define his legacy. He won’t be a flashy addition at the next level, and his age works against him. Still, few players can match what he’s overcome to reach this point.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.6 10'

Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright prepares to defend against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Ceyair Wright

Ceyair Wright may be the biggest transfer portal success under Matt Rhule, though former teammate Andrew Marshall could challenge that in 2026.

Regarded as an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection and Midseason Second-Team All-American (The Athletic), Wright anchored a Nebraska defense that ranked second nationally against the pass in 2025. He brings experience as well, appearing in 49 games with 32 starts.

Wright was not invited to the NFL Combine but did participate in both the East-West Shrine Bowl and Reese’s Senior Bowl. The talent is there, and he could hear his name called in April. If not, don’t be surprised if he builds a long career at the next level regardless of the fact.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.52 10'

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Marques Buford Jr.

One of Nebraska’s hardest-working players in 2025, Marques Buford Jr., also participated in Wednesday’s Pro Day.

The Chicago native appeared in 53 games with 30 starts over five seasons. Injuries defined the middle portion of his career, but he developed into a reliable presence in the Huskers’ secondary. He finished with 139 tackles, eight passes defended, three interceptions, and one sack.

Elected as a team captain in 2025, Buford faces long odds at the next level. Still, his leadership and mentality could help him carve out a role as a special teams contributor.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.45 10'4''

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

DeShon Singleton

Over the course of his career, DeShon Singleton became Nebraska’s Swiss Army knife.

That versatility helped him earn one of the Huskers’ two NFL Combine invites this year. At 6-3, 210 pounds, the Louisiana native contributed all over the field, proving capable in the box while also leading Nebraska in interceptions this season.

Singleton has the tools to be selected in the draft. Even if he isn’t, he remains one of the most likely Huskers, outside of Emmett Johnson, to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Unofficial 40-yard dash Unofficial broad jump 4.57 10'10 (NFL Combine)

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Kevin Gallic

The unsung hero of Nebraska’s special teams improvement in 2025 was Kevin Gallic.

The New Jersey native handled long snapping duties for all 13 games, serving as a key piece in the Huskers’ overhaul of the third phase.

Long snappers are rarely drafted, though it has happened. Gallic could be among the few to hear his name called. Either way, he has the tools to build a long professional career.