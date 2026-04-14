Nebraska Football Post-Spring Stock Report: Defensive Tackle

Corey Brown is in as defensive line coach, and the Huskers are looking to replicate the success he had at his previous stop.

For Nebraska, that means a drastic improvement from the group up front. In an attempt to do so, the Huskers took big swings in the transfer portal to no avail. Now, they'll need to overachieve with what they did manage to secure.

Here’s where NU's defensive tackle group stands after spring, from gauging the unit's stock to lingering questions heading into the fall.

Updated Depth Chart

Nebraska lists 12 defensive linemen as tackles entering 2026, with half of that group made up of upperclassmen. Even so, proven production remains limited, leaving uncertainty about how the unit will perform. For now, the staff is relying on a combination of development and transfer additions to raise the ceiling.

One change should help. The move from a 3-3-5 to a 4-2-5 adds another body to the front, reducing double teams and easing the burden on an inexperienced group. That adjustment could be significant for a unit still searching for consistency, and size, for that matter.

Regardless, ultimately, the position may be defined by new faces. Transfers like Owen Stoudmire and Jahsear Whittington, along with younger players such as Tyson Terry and Malcolm Simpson, will be key to how the group performs. Riley Van Poppel will also have a say, as he's quickly become a veteran voice within the room.

Projected Starters:



Jr: Riley Van Poppel and Sr: Owen Stoudmire or So: Jahsear Whittington

Expected Contributors:

Jr: Sua Lefotu RFr: Tyson Terry RFr: Malcolm Simpson Fr: Dylan Berymon So: David Hoffken Sr: Dylan Parrott Jr: Gabe Moore

Trending Up or Down?

Using the Red-White scrimmage as a reference point, NU's offense found consistent success on the ground. On 52 carries, running backs totaled 342 yards, or 6.6 per attempt. That production comes with needed context, though. Of those yards, 237 came against the second-team defense, while the starting unit allowed just 105.

The drop-off between groups is notable and raises concerns about depth along the defensive line. That said, Whittington stood out. He recorded the unit’s only sack and consistently generated pressure on passing downs.

Beyond that, the Huskers' offensive approach largely limited reliable evaluation. The scheme remained very basic, making it difficult for others to fully showcase their talents. It's only one scrimmage, but the performance did little to change concerns about whether more should have been added via the transfer portal back in January. That topic is not expected to go away any time soon.

Transfer Portal Impact

Nebraska added Stoudmire and Whittington via the transfer portal while also managing to retain key contributors such as Van Poppel. Dylan Parrott also entered the portal but ultimately chose to return, providing additional reinforcements to a group in need.

Even so, adding experienced defensive linemen remained a priority. The staff addressed the need, but there's no denying they left more to be desired. Financial limitations appear to have shaped the approach, forcing the Huskers to be much more selective than originally planned.

Now, an increased emphasis on development is the result. With a new system and new leadership in place, both transfers and returning players will need to take a step forward. If that happens, the concerns go away. If not, the decisions made and limitations that led to them this offseason will once again raise concern.

What Changed Since 2025?

There's little to suggest a major jump in confidence around the group, outside of the fact that returning players are a year older. What was an inexperienced unit still largely remains unproven heading into 2026.

At some point, that development has to show. Added strength and time in the program should translate to improved play, which would help offset the lack of proven production. Until then, pundits and fans alike will continue to talk about potential rather than tangible stats.

It's also difficult to ignore the standard Nebraska once set along the defensive line. The program consistently produced NFL talent, and the only recent draft picks from this group were players recruited by the previous staff. Heading into the fourth year under the current regime, that has to begin changing for the Huskers to find success within the Big Ten.

Biggest Question Mark Heading in 2026

If younger players such as Terry, Simpson, and Berymon can climb the depth chart, NU's lack of size becomes less of a concern. Terry and Berymon are both well over 300 pounds, but relying heavily on freshmen, however, is not a sustainable solution against teams with College Football Playoff aspirations next fall.

At this point, the group needs to provide a reason for optimism. Improvement from 2025 is the baseline, but that starts with individual production. Right now, there is no clear standout within the room, something that needs to change moving forward.

Even so, it can occur. Increased opportunities for younger players could provide needed growth, while also building a foundation for the future. With no one expecting this group to become top 25 against the run, can they go from 99th a season ago back to the mid-40s? Doing so could be the difference between making a bowl game and not. And with a projected win total originally set at 5.5, this roster needs every improvement it can make to overachieve in 2026.