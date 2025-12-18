The Raiola Saga at NU Is Over

We should have seen this one coming. There will be no one named Riaola at Nebraska.



Let's look at how the saga unfolded.



1998-2000



Dominic Raiola came to play college football at the University of Nebraska. After his senior year in 2000, he won the Rimington Trophy. The award is given annually to the nation's best college football center, He went on to have a lengthy career in the NFL.



May 9, 2005



Dylan Raiola (son of Dominic) was born on this day. Dylan would grow up to be one of the most sought after high school QBs in the nation.



December of 2021



This was when Donovan Raiola (Dominc's brother) was hired by former Husker head coach Scott Frost as his O-line coach.



December of 2022



A year later after Frost was fired, Matt Rhule (Frost's successor) retained Raiola. Donovan was the only holdover from Frost's staff,



December 2023



Five star QB Dylan Raiola committed to play for Matt Rhule and the Huskers. Earlier, Dylan flipped from Ohio State and the Georgia Bulldogs to come to Nebraska.



September of 2024



Three star QB Dayton Raiola (Dylan's younger brother), committed to play QB for Nebraska. He was a member of the '26 Husker recruiting class.



November 1, 2025



Husker sophomore QB Dylan Raiola suffered his 27th sack of the season during a 21-17 home loss to Southern California.



As a result of the sack, Dylan broke his leg, The injury would eventually end his career at Nebraska.



November 8, 2025



Husker true freshman QB TJ Lateef, filling in for the injured Raiola, made his first career start that ended in a 28-21 win at UCLA. He played very well. NU got its 7th regular season win.



November 19, 2025



Dayton Raiola decommitted from Nebraska for the Class of '26. (Dayton is also the nephew of Husker O-line coach Donovan.)



This was the first shoe to be dropped in the Raiola Saga. However it wouldn't be the last.



December 6, 2025



The next shoe to drop was the firing of Husker O-line assistant Donovan Raiola.



December 15, 2025



The last shoe to drop was when Dylan announced this week that he planned to enter next month's transfer portal.



In Summary



If we take time to connect the dots, it seems that Donovan Raiola was hired by Frost and retained by Rhule for the sole purpose of luring Dylan to play football for Nebraska.



All's fair in love and war, I guess.



The emergence of Lateef as a very good run-pass QB for 2026, may have decreased Dylan's worth to Nebraska. With Dylan's contract reported to be in excess of $3 million, his leaving will free up more money for Nebraska to go shopping for offensive and defensive linemen.



Such is the world of college football in 2025. Think the drama is over?



Nah, The transfer portal opens January 2nd.

