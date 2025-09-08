'They Don't Fear You, They Don't Respect You Enough Yet': Rhule's Halftime Speech vs. Akron Surfaces
Matt Rhule was upfront with the media when he said he was not happy with his team at halftime of the Akron game.
Rhule said he was upset with the mentality at the end of the second quarter, needing his guys to flip a switch as a program to never be satisfied just because of the score.
"I went after them at halftime," Rhule said. "I freaking lost it in the locker room. I was pissed that we let them drive the ball down right before the half, almost making a field goal. Where's the killer instinct?"I want us to be a football place. Football teams, you put away the teams you're supposed to put away. You don't let them have life."
Hours later, video of the interaction surfaced on social media. Shared by former Husker and Bussin' with the Boys cohost Will Compton, he captioned the post "Leaked Matt Rhule halftime video after Nebraska was up 33-0".
Read the full transcript below, and continue scrolling for the video from Compton.
Maybe I just have a different standard. I don't like them frickin' moving the ball at the—they're dropping back at the end of the f—– half. We're on the sidelines, me and John (Butler) are saying, "they'll take a knee here. They'll run the ball."
They don't fear you. They don't respect you enough yet. And if that sounds like coach speak, then you have the wrong brain.
They're dropping back against our starting defense. They're cutting our O-line at the end of the half.
I told you I don't care what the score is. I told you I care what the tape looks like. Did I trip when the ball was fumbled? No, I don't care what happens in the game. I want to see what the next play is.
You have one half. Defense, you have one half. If they try to drop and throw it, and that quarterback's not on the ground, I want new guys in there rushing.
I want them hit. I want them never to say our name again.
You believe the fact that with 43 seconds left, they just gave us the ball back? They went down 33, and they're still dropping back. They had the balls to cut you.
Offense, you guys get the ball, you put it down and score. You made me put the frickin' red and let the white in. And then you guys get in, you go play.
I don't care what the score is. Troy told you guys shutouts are precious. We almost gave up a f—– shutout.
I don't want them ever to say our name again. That's the killer instinct I ask about. Not what does my hair look like? What do I look like in the frickin' mirror? I walk in here, guys are in the mirror, checking themselves out.
You got a chance at a shutout. You guys got a chance to frickin' hang a score around here we haven't hung in a long time.
We don't work hard enough to go and take what we want? Go and take what you want. You want to get in the game? DJ, you run your ass off on all those routes all week. Now, you got a chance to get in the game, if your brother and your brothers will put them away.
It's about time people say, "I don't want to schedule those guys anymore. I don't want to play those guys anymore."
If my standard's too high, then leave. If you're with me, then go out there and do not, do not—I don't want to see a f—— smile. I don't want to see you—nothing silly.
I want to see a bunch of guys locked in that want to make a team quit.
The other night, I don't know why he showed you guys "A Bronx Tale
". At the end of it, you know what he said to that guy after beating the s— out of that biker gang? He said, "Look at me. Look at me. I did this to you." He wasn't scared to make sure that guy knew who he was. "I did this to you."
When you're shaking their hand at the end of the game, they better have that look in their eye. You did it to them. It's supposed to be 33-nothing. It's supposed to be that score. Now what's the second half supposed to look like?
I'll see you guys on the field.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.