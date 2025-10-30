'This is Our Time to Pound the Rock': EJ Barthel on Emmett Johnson, Competition & Culture
Two days away from Nebraska's ninth game of the 2025 season, the Huskers sit at 6–2 (3–2 Big Ten) with several players on pace for All-Big Ten recognition, with none more so than junior running back Emmett Johnson. As the weather cools and the competition heats up, it’s time to run the ball, and Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel believes his group is built for exactly that.
Appearing on Sports Nightly this week, joined by host Kyle Crooks, Barthel discussed the growth of his room, Johnson’s emergence, and how competition and development have shaped the Huskers’ offensive identity heading into Saturday’s matchup with No. 23 USC. Here's everything the third-year coach had to say on his group ahead of the game.
For Barthel, the defining difference in year three under head coach Matt Rhule isn’t just physicality, it’s focus. “Our players are so dialed into our process; it’s not about getting that sixth win,” Barthel said. “It’s the level of focus and how we attack the next rep, the next play.”
The veteran coach noted that Nebraska’s practices have reached a new level of detail and maturity, reflecting a “what’s next” mentality that extends across the roster. As the Huskers prepare for a national stage against USC, Barthel said his group has embraced the grind that comes with late-season Big Ten football, a mindset built on accountability and determination, not patting each other on the back because they've won a sixth game.
While Nebraska’s offense has taken a noticeable step forward under Dana Holgorsen this year, its centerpiece has been junior running back Emmett Johnson, a player Barthel has coached since day one in Lincoln. The Huskers’ position coach said Johnson’s breakout hasn’t come out of nowhere, but from years of steady work and growth, bringing him to this point.
“He’s been working for this for the last three years,” Barthel said. “Year one, he had to learn what it takes to be a running back. Year two was learning how to compete and perform. This year was about becoming a true every-down back.”
That evolution included adding weight, improving protection recognition, and refining his approach off the field, traits Barthel said translate to success at the next level. Johnson has since emerged as both a workhorse and a leader, using his own journey to guide younger players through the same process. “He’s been in their shoes,” Barthel added. “He’s a great voice in that room, and those young guys keep him sharp.” Even as the veteran presence, Barthel said the competition within the room continues to push Johnson to keep getting better despite becoming the Big Ten's second-leading rusher through Week 10 of the 2025 season.
Beyond Johnson, the room remains young, but Barthel credited depth and competition as vital to the position group’s progress this fall. He highlighted Kenneth Williams’ impact on special teams, Isaiah Mozee’s smooth transition from receiver to running back, and the daily energy from players like Mekhi Nelson and Connor Booth. “The competition in the room keeps everyone sharp,” Barthel said. “There’s no room for a day off.”
He also tied that competition directly to Nebraska’s culture, one that values development, special teams, and embracing every role on the climb up the depth chart. Drawing from his NFL experience with the Carolina Panthers and stars like Christian McCaffrey, Barthel explained how Nebraska’s run game mirrors pro systems, demanding precision and versatility on every snap. “We’re running an NFL-style offense,” Barthel said. “Power, counter, duo, zone, we run it all. That’s why we develop our guys the way we do.”
With that development clearly taking shape, especially in Johnson’s fourth year with the program, Barthel said patience and a “lunch-pail” mindset from his lead back are setting the tone for the rest of the room. As the season enters its final month, the running backs coach sees opportunity ahead, confident that Nebraska’s ground game is built for the physical stretch to come.
As Nebraska turns its attention to USC, Barthel sees a running back room that embodies the resilience their head coach preaches. From Johnson’s patience to Mozee making the most of his chances, the Huskers’ backs have become a reflection of the program’s foundation and physical mindset.
“This is our time,” Barthel said. “Big Ten football. November football. It’s time to pound the rock.” That quote alone should get Husker fans out of their seats, signaling that Nebraska plans to lean on its identity and toughness to close out the year. Whether it’s Johnson breaking tackles or a reserve back delivering a key block on special teams, Barthel’s group continues to set the tone for a team determined to finish the season the right way.
Facing a talented USC defense on Saturday night, Nebraska’s running backs will once again have a chance to prove their worth. And if Barthel’s comments are any indication, they’ll do it with the same effort, edge, and vicious intent that’s fueled their rise all season long.
