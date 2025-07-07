Three Nebraska Rivalry Games Among Nation’s Top 100
The Athletic just published a list of its top 100 college football rivalries. The sports website said 150 rivalries were considered before they were pared down to 100.
Nebraska is listed three times for its games against Oklahoma, CoIorado and Iowa, the rivalries ranking No. 6, 33 and 44 on The Athletic's list. Another Nebraska rivalry, Missouri, was considered but didn’t make writer Scott Dochterman’s cut.
No. 6: Oklahoma
Record: Sooners lead series, 47-38-3
First meeting: Nov. 23, 1912
Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2022. Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14, at Memorial Stadium
The biggest problem with Nebraska’s greatest rival, Oklahoma, isn’t the quality of football, or a lack of passion, or the level of hostility aimed at each other.
No, it’s that the teams barely play each other anymore.
Since the 2010 Big Eight title game, the rivals have only played twice. The main reason, of course, is the teams’ new conferences. Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011. Oklahoma joined the Southeastern Conference in 2024. They are so close, yet so far.
Such is the structure and nature of college football. With heavy conference commitments, teams can be reluctant to schedule bruising, non-conference games — or, at least, too many of them. Sometimes, it makes more sense to rack up that easy non-conference win.
Oklahoma and Nebraska were, by far, the dominant Big Eight teams, winning 32 conference titles from 1962 to ’95. Only twice in that time frame did either team not win at least a share of the Big Eight championship — Colorado in 1989 and 1990.
Another rivalry highlight: In 1959, Nebraska ended Oklahoma’s 74-game Big Eight winning streak.
The greatest game between the teams was the so-called, and original, “Game of the Century” in 1971. Running back Jeff Kinney ran for four touchdowns as the No. 1 Huskers defeated the No. 2 Sooners, 35-31, on their way to winning the national championship.
No. 33: Colorado
Record: Huskers lead the series, 50-21-2
First meeting: Nov. 17, 1989
Last meeting: Sept. 8, 2024. Nebraska 28, Colorado 10, at Memorial Stadium
Nebraska handled the rival Buffaloes, and coach Deion Sanders, in September, 28-10. The teams met 10 times as ranked opponents from 1988-01.
The biggest game might have been in 1989, when No. 2 Colorado had two long punt returns that led to scores in a 27-21 win over the visiting No. 3 Huskers.
CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz introduced the game to his audience this way: “Quite simply, there has never been a bigger game in Colorado’s 100-year history than this game today.”
There was a huge controversial call that went against Nebraska that day. It was an uncalled pass interference penalty on a pass that was intercepted by Nebraska in the red zone. Colorado running back Eric Bieniemy threw the pass but the penalty kept the ball in Colorado’s hands.
On six trips to Boulder from 1989 to 1999, Nebraska scored four times on its first play from scrimmage. Not that rivalry needed it, but that certainly got the juices flowing.
No. 44: Iowa
Record: Huskers lead series, 30-22-3
First meeting: Nov. 26, 1891
Last meeting: Nov. 29, 2024. Iowa 13, Nebraska 10, at Iowa City
Iowa has won nine of the last 10 meetings, but the last seven meetings have been decided by one score. Four of the Iowa victories have come on walk-off field goals. This matchup grew as a rivalry once the Huskers joined the Big Ten. The game has been played on Black Friday since 2011.
The teams play for the “Heroes Game Trophy,” which honors citizens of Iowa and Nebraska who exemplify was it means to be an everyday hero.
The Athletic said the rivals’ biggest game was in 1981, a 10-7 Iowa win over No. 7 Nebraska. This upset came one year after the Huskers defeated Iowa, 57-0. Iowa’s win in 1981 ended a streak of 19 consecutive non-winning seasons.
The Athletic’s top five rivals are solid, maybe untouchable:
1. Michigan-Ohio State
2. Auburn-Alabama
3. Oklahoma-Texas
4. Army-Navy
5. USC-Notre Dame
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.