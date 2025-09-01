Three Observations on Nebraska Football's Depth Chart Ahead of the Akron Game
LINCOLN—Nebraska's second depth chart of the 2025 campaign is here.
The Huskers released the depth chart on Monday, as game week begins ahead of the Saturday home opener against Akron. See the full depth chart below and continue reading for observations from the latest order.
One tackle spot is solidified, the other still in flux
One OR from last week was removed, as Teddy Prochazka solidified his starter position at the right tackle position. On the other side, Gunnar Gottula, Turner Corcoran, and Elijah Pritchett remain in a three-way battle for the starting spot. Matt Rhule said Monday that the rotation won't continue indefinitely.
"We're not going to be a three-man rotation very long," Rhule said. "I think everybody had some good plays. I think everybody had some plays you'd like back."
One of those plays Rhule and the team would like back was in the second quarter with Nebraska inside the Cincinnati 1-yard line. Pritchett false-started, and the Big Red never recovered to find the end zone. A field goal did put Nebraska up 6-3, but that mistake cost the team four points.
Replacing Janiran Bonner
Rhule announced Bonner's season-ending injury on Monday, citing an ACL tear.
"It's a tremendous loss on the field," Rhule said, listing all of the different portions of the game Bonner played, including every aspect of special teams as well as running back and tight end. "I just know how much he means to everybody. He doesn't mean a lot to us because he's a good player; he means a lot to us because of who he is."
Focusing just on his offensive production, Rhule said one play, in particular, will need to step up.
"I think now is the time for Carter (Nelson) to really step up," Rhule said. "He can do a lot of things (Bonner) did. With (Bonner and Mac Markway) being down, it's his time.
"Carter's as talented a guy as there is in the country. It's his chance."
Nelson is listed with Heinrich Haarberg as an OR for the No. 2 spot behind Luke Lindenmeyer at tight end. Last year, Nelson played wide receiver, catching 10 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown over 13 games.
On the depth chart, Nelson had been listed just behind Jacory Barney Jr. last week. This week, that spot is occupied by Keelan Smith. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound redshirt freshman caught one pass for four yards in his only game action last year. He did not appear in the game in Kansas City.
Kicker competition continuing?
Despite going 2-for-2 on field goals and 2-for-2 on extra points, Kyle Cunanan is still listed with an OR after his name, just before John Hohl.
"I was really happy to see Kyle get out there and knock that ball through," Rhule said.
Cunanan introduced himself to Husker Nation with a 52-yard field goal early in the second quarter. For Hohl's part in Thursday's game, it was a quick appearance of two kickoffs before being replaced.
"I wasn't completely happy with the special teams. We kicked the ball out of bounds. The opening kickoff went out to the 27," Rhule said.
After a 20-yard return on the opening kickoff, Hohl's next attempt was caught out of bounds, putting the ball at the 35. Cunanan handled kickoff duties the rest of the way, with two touchbacks one fair catch at the 18 on a squib kick.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
