Three Observations on Nebraska Football's Depth Chart Ahead of the Michigan Game

LINCOLN—The non-conference slate is over and it is now time for Big Ten football.
Nebraska is 3-0 in consecutive seasons under Matt Rhule. The Huskers are now set to host No. 21 Michigan and dive into league play. See the full depth chart below and continue reading for observations from the latest order.
Stability
For the first time this season, the depth chart has shown 100% stability.
No changes from a week ago. Not a single one.
Against Houston Christian, Javin Wright and Malcolm Hartzog Jr. were officially listed as questionable in the Big Ten Availability Report two hours before the game. Neither of them ended up playing. Speaking with the media Monday, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said they're both good to go.
“They’ll play," Rhule said. ""he thing with Javin was at first ‘what is this,’ we have to be so abundantly cautious, but the doctors quickly said he just has a little strain. It just seemed better to hold him later in the week. Malcolm went out and moved around last night. I would expect to see Malcolm and Javin ready to go."
Rex Guthrie's Emergence
Redshirt freshman Rex Guthrie has made his presence known through the first quarter of the season. The Littleton, Colo., native is tied for the team lead in tackles (12), adding 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.
Listed as the No. 2 guy at Rover, behind DeShon Singleton, Guthrie has also been turning heads of guys at the next level.
"We had an NFL executive come in the other day," Rhule said. "And he asked me, 'Hey, who's 21?' I said, 'Emmett?' He's like, 'No, on defense, who's
21? And I'm like, 'Oh, Rex.' He's like, 'Yeah, I love the way he moves.'
"We got some guys who can really play. John (Butler)'s doing a great job of getting them in different packages."
Running Back Rotation
Anyone who watched the game on Saturday against Houston Christian might be looking at the running back order and have some confusion.
Emmett Johnson rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. He added two catches for seven yards. Behind him, Kwinten Ives was the main ball carrier. Ives, who spent most of fall camp banged up, had a game-high 85 yards rushing with a touchdown.
"I thought you saw a lot of production out of him," Rhule said. "I thought he caught the ball really well, and Kwinten, unfortunately, he hurt his hamstring in the summer, came back, and then he hurt it again in camp. So he was stuck behind a bunch of really good players."
Those really good players are still listed ahead of Ives, who is slotted as the No. 4 running back. Against HCU, Isaiah Mozee spent time in the slot instead of at running back. As for Mekhi Nelson, the No. 2 running back, he did not play against the Huskies.
"He was available to play," Rhule said. "Mekhi's a wonderful young man, but we have some standards. I had him available. I didn't pull him out. If we had a couple injuries, he was going to play, but I wanted those other guys to play in front of him, and once the game was out of hand, there was no use putting him in there, but I would have played him if needed."
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
