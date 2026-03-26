'To Be Great, You've Got To Be Simple': Geep Wade on Nebraska's Offensive Line Growth

LINCOLN — Geep Wade and Nebraska's offensive line room are stacking reps to improve.

Even with one of the most experienced (projected) starting offensive lines in the entire country, the Big Red are working on the simple things this spring.

With NU gearing up for the 2026 Spring Game on Saturday morning, Wade gave the latest on NU's trench play on Thursday morning. Here's everything he had to say.

Tree Babalade takes a practice rep during the spring. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Simple Leads to Success

For Wade, who came to Nebraska after a successful tenure at Georgia Tech, blocking doesn't need to be complex. In his eyes, simplicity is what leads to success.

"To be great, you've got to be simple," he said. "What I don't want our guys to do is think, and when they think, they don't come off the ball. We want to be physical. We want to come off the ball. That's one thing we are going to do."

He also said that during his time with the Yellow Jackets, he once made his linemen complete 700 reps of a drill before they ever played a game. With that in mind, it's clear the Big Red's footwork and mental fortitude are being tested early on.

2026 four-star offensive tackle prospect Claude Mpouma in high school. | @c_pu_ma_/Instagram

How Freshman Claude Mpouma is Progressing

Nebraska signed three offensive linemen in the 2026 high school recruiting class, but one of them is more high-profile than the rest. Claude Mpouma, a former four-star prospect, is on the fast track towards competing early on.

“My thought is to throw him to the wolves,” Wade said. “He’ll grow up faster from that. Claude’s someone that I’m challenging every day. Hey, ‘Come see us- me and Coach Teasley’. I tell him every day, this Big Ten football. You’ve got to be a little different to be great. So, he’s doing it, and I’m excited about his progress.”

Though Wade praised his fast start, he also noted that Mpouma has "got a lot of work to do". The 6-8, 280-pound tackle seems to have hit the ground running. Even so, his position coaches are getting after him because they know what he can become.

Elijah Pritchett started nine games for the Huskers at left tackle in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Impressions of Elijah Pritchett

Elijah Pritchett appears to be the highest-ceiling player on NU's entire roster. Because of that, he's standing out. As he heads into his second season with the Huskers and final year of college football, Wade is pushing him to become the NFL draft pick he was projected to be coming out of the prep ranks.

"When I got here, my first day, I was like, I've never coached one like that," he said. "I want what's best for Pritch. [He's] a great kid. He's just got to understand, to be great, you have to be unique. The great ones walk into the meeting room the same every day. They get here early, they stretch before practice, they do things that are unique to be different. And I want him to be different. So, we're challenging him to continue that."

For a player who has amassed 42 games and 21 starts in his career, experience is not the issue. Now, Nebraska's staff is pushing him to put everything together ahead of 2026.

Elijah Pritchett came to Nebraska from Alabama. In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, he played in 29 games, including 12 starts. | Will McLelland-Imagn Images

Pritchett Getting Out of His Comfort Zone

Pritchett spent the first three seasons of his career gaining experience in the SEC. The Huskers added two offensive linemen over the offseason from the conference as well. With him being the first, Wade sees the former Crimson Tide starter growing into the leader he wants him to be.

"I love it when I see Pritchett around everybody," he said. "Because I truly think you win old school wise. I think you win with a group that is cohesive and all that. The other night, Pritchett and the boys went out and got ice cream together, and that excited me, especially from the older guys like Justin [Evans] and Pritch."

In his second season for the Big Red, Pritchett seems to have matured. Now, he's helping the newer players in NU's program get adjusted to the new way of life.

Justin Evans | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Justin Evans' Impact This Spring

Including Pritchett, the Big Red were able to retain starting center Justin Evans over the offseason. Per Wade, it's been a luxury to have.

"It's always good to have a great center," said Wade. "Especially an athletic center. That's what we're trying to recruit for the future- guys that are athletic. He's probably one of the better centers I've ever coached. I'm excited about him. But once again, there are some things he can improve on".

Praise, but not too much, is the route Wade took. Regardless, Evans steps into his final year of college football with 31 career starts to his name and will once again be expected to lead the offensive line unit in 2026.

Mark Matthews is the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class and the top offensive tackle. | @mark55matthews/Instagram

Wade's Recruiting Approach

The Huskers' Spring Game is set for Saturday morning, and several of the nation's top offensive line recruits are expected to be in town. With two five-star offensive tackles among the group, and a handful of other highly ranked players at the line of scrimmage, Wade said his pitch to prospects is simple.

"I came here to be the best," he said. "So, I want recruits who want to be the best. He might not be the five-star; that doesn't matter to us. Just the fit for us, what we're trying to build up front with the mentality. I want to be the best, I want to win. We can do that here."

In total, eight recruits from the 2027 and 2028 classes are expected to be in attendance. For Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley, Saturday offers an opportunity to showcase their coaching style on the biggest stage of the spring.