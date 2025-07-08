Top Analyst Predicts a Step Forward for Nebraska Football in 2025
2024 was a step forward for Nebraska football under Matt Rhule. Although some would argue, it was not a big enough step forward.
The Huskers entered the year with raised expectations, partly thanks to the presence of talented freshman quarterback Dylan Raiola and other new pieces on offense around him. However, like most young talented rosters, things took time to mesh together.
There were some bumps in the road that most Nebraska fans would've liked to avoid, like the four-game losing streak after starting 5-1. But overall, Nebraska still accomplished its most important goal in 2024. With a 44-25 win over Wisconsin, the Huskers made a bowl game for the first time since 2016.
The cherry on top of the season was a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl that gave the Huskers a winning record in Raiola's first year as a starter. Now in 2025, the team is expected to take another step along with its quarterback.
Husker fans are not the only ones who are excited about the team's potential improvement. Top college football analyst Josh Pate is predicting with confidence that Nebraska will improve its win total and finish better than 6-6 this upcoming year.
"I am ready to predict and back with my own money that Nebraska will be better than 6-6 this year," Pate said.
That does not say much more than the fact that Nebraska will be better than a slightly disappointing 2024 season that saw them finish on the fringe of bowl eligibility. However, just like last season was a necessary step for the development of the program, this season could be another marginal improvement when fans may be hoping for a substantial one.
There are signs that point toward this being a more significant jump in wins than just "better than 6-6." Rhule has a history of making a jump to double-digit wins in his third year with a program. At Temple and Baylor, he went from fringe bowl eligibility to conference title contention in his third year.
The precedent is there for Nebraska to have a sizable jump in wins in 2025, but it's also possible that this is another stepping stone season towards 2026 when Raiola and the rest of the team are more seasoned and ready to make a bigger leap.
Whatever the results of the 2025 season end up being, Pate's comments show that there is some confidence in the Huskers on a national level. Even if the confidence is limited compared to the most optimistic of Husker fans.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.