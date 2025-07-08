Travis Kelce Praises Former Cornhusker Thomas Fidone II
Nebraska's very own Thomas Fidone II is already impressing some of the NFL's top tight end talent. After starting his college career as a top high school recruit, Fidone was selected by the New York Giants in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. A compliment from a seven-time All-Pro tight end reassured him that he belongs in the league and that his dreams are within reach. Now, he's ready to showcase his skills and turn his NFL dream into reality.
A rite of passage for tight ends entering the big leagues is attending Tight End University. Do not let the name fool you — there are no lecture halls or dining halls with overpriced meal plans. This 'university' is actually an invaluable three-day program held every year to bring tight ends from across the league together. Over those three days, young tight ends get the chance to bond on a personal level and pick the brains of experienced veterans on a professional level. It’s not all just conversation, as the program also includes film study sessions, on-field drills, recovery and rehabilitation activities.
As a tight end approaching his rookie season with the New York Giants, Fidone attended the program, where Travis Kelce gave him his flowers.
"I got some pretty cool compliments from Kelce, just out of the blue," Fidone told KETV. "He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that the top of my routes were really good. He didn't say it like that, but he said it. So, just being able to hear that from him was cool."
Kelce is a co-founder of Tight End University and one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He ranks among the top in every key tight end statistic. Kelce is third in NFL tight end history with 1,004 receptions and also third in receiving yards with 12,151, with room to move up. He ranks fifth in total career touchdowns for tight ends, with 77 and counting. As a three-time Super Bowl champion, he knows a few things, so for Fidone's talent to be recognized by a player like Kelce is a big deal.
At Nebraska, Fidone suffered back-to-back ACL tears, which understandably hindered his development. Despite the major injuries, his loyalty to Nebraska never wavered. In his last season as a Cornhusker, he recorded 36 receptions for 373 receiving yards. Now, as he moves on to the next stage of his journey, Fidone will carry the lessons he learned at Nebraska onto the biggest stage in football.
After all the adversity Fidone has overcome, he should feel ready to step into the bright lights. It’s taken a lot of hard work to get to where he is now, and that effort has not gone unnoticed. Kelce's words of encouragement are validating and offer a hopeful beginning to an NFL career for the young up-and-comer.
