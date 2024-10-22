Tuesday Talk From Nebraska Football Coaches and Players Ahead of Game at Ohio State
Not much went well for Nebraska on either side of the ball during Saturday's 56-7 loss to Indiana. The Huskers' offensive and defensive coordinators met with the media after Tuesday's practice and discussed what went wrong and what's being addressed as Nebraska football prepares for this weekend's game at No. 4 Ohio State.
Defensive coordinator Tony White said it was his fault for not instilling enough confidence into his players.
“These dudes, man, they’ll run through a wall,” he said. “That’s why it really bugs me, because it’s me.”
Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said he needs to “get in the mindset” that establishing the run is a prerequisite to winning in the Big Ten. “It's a lot on me,” Satterfield said. “I have to commit to it.”
Also taking reporters' questions were players Dylan Raiola, Isaac Gifford, Marques Buford, Nash Hutmacher and Jahmal Banks. Raiola, the Huskers' freshman quarterback, talked a little about facing the team he was once verbally committed to.
Scroll down for more of what was said during Tuesday's session.
