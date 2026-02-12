Two Former Nebraska Football Players Receive NFL Combine Invites

A pair of former Nebraska football players will have NFL scouts watching their performances in Indianapolis at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Running back Emmett Johnson and defensive back DeShon Singleton were the two lone Huskers earning invitations to the NFL's Scouting Combine, this year being held in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium beginning on February 23 and running through March 2. The pair were among 319 invited prospects for this season's pre-draft evaluations.

It was no surprise that Johnson, an All-American by multiple outlets and semifinalist for several national awards, including the Maxwell and Doak Walker awards, was invited to this year's combine. The Minnesota native had a standout and career season in 2025, leading Nebraska's rushing attack as the Big Ten's most lethal running back, earning 251 carries for 1,451 rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson watches a game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Big Ten Running Back of the Year has a high grade early in the draft process, being evaluated as a Day Two selection, placing in most mock drafts as a second or third round pick. ESPN's Mel Kiper, an NFL Draft analyst, evaluates Johnson as the third-best available running back prospect behind Notre Dame duo Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price. If Johnson were to be selected in the seven-round draft, he would become the first Nebraska running back picked in the NFL Draft since 2015 when Ameer Abdullah was the No. 54 pick.

Johnson opted to enter the NFL Draft following the end of the regular season for Nebraska, although the redshirt junior remained around the program as the team prepared for its 2025 Las Vegas Bowl. The 5-11, 190 pound back showcased his skillset in multiple ways throughout the 2025 season, becoming just the fourth FBS player since 2017 to average 120 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards per game. In his final season as a Husker, Johnson had eight 100-yard rushing games, one 200-yard rushing game, and one 100-yard receiving game.

"He's not taking huge hits," Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said of Johnson's running style in November. "He makes people miss. He doesn't take a lot of direct shots. There's never been a time where he's been limited in practice."

Emmett Johnson runs the ball against Northwestern. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Singleton, however, may have come as more of a surprise for college football fans with his inclusion on the NFL's Combine invite list. The Husker safety had a successful week pre-draft evaluations leading into the Reese's Senior Bowl in late January, joining the National Team in Mobile, Ala., while securing an interception and making four tackles in the contest.

Singleton made some noise for himself during the week of practices, as scouts and analysts noted his ability to run downhill and make tackles in space from his safety position. Singleton also raised eyebrows with his ability in coverage in one-on-one drills. His interception of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier came off a deflection of an intended pass to a tight end, as Singleton caught the tip to secure the turnover.

The practice tape matches the 6-3, 205-pound defensive back's best attributes with the Cornhuskers. Singleton finished his four-year stint with the Big Red, totaling 163 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, a sack, eight pass breakups, and three interceptions. In his final two seasons, he started in 25 of 26 possible games, missing only the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl loss to Utah due to surgery from a previous injury.

Nebraska defensive back DeShon Singleton prepares to defend the Michigan offense. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The 2025 All-Big Ten honorable mention nod was a standout in Nebraska's defensive backfield this past season for the Blackshirts. In the Huskers' win over Michigan State this past October, Singleton earned conference Defensive Player of the Week honors after registering six tackles and two interceptions. The safety originally had considered moving on from Nebraska football at the end of the 2024 season, but returned and potentially improved his NFL Draft potential.

"The turning point for me is I sat down, talked about it with my family," Singleton said during an April press conference. "I feel like God blessed me with another opportunity that just came out of nowhere. I mean, you have to take it, so I just took that opportunity."

Singleton added that he returned to Nebraska to "develop and become a better player." The former Hutchinson Community College transfer took advantage of the NCAA's blanket waiver for athletes who attended a non-NCAA school to remain eligible for the 2025 season. The safety is considered a mid-round selection, potentially earning a Day 2 grade with a good performance at the combine.

Nebraska defensive back Ceyair Wright prepares to defend against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The biggest snub for the Huskers was notably defensive back Ceyair Wright, as the former cornerback has been notably absent from many pre-draft prospect lists. Wright was a late addition to the Senior Bowl's American roster and did not record an in-game statistic but did participate in the contest despite not arriving in time for any practice reps during the week.

The California native impressed during his time in the East-West Shrine Bowl game the week before the Senior Bowl game, as Wright was a standout at practices in Texas, routinely undercutting routes for pass breakups and interceptions while reportedly "soaring up draft boards." The corner forced a turnover on downs in the first half of the Senior Bowl, cutting off a 4th-and-five out route to the sideline.

The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback from Los Angeles began his college football career at USC before joining Nebraska in 2024. After starting 15 games as a Trojan, Wright immediately made an impact with the Blackshirts, playing in all 13 games as a junior in 2024 with eight starts and setting career highs with 39 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, two interceptions, and six pass breakups. Wright continued his success into his senior season, earning honorable mention All-Big Ten honors while recording a team-high five pass breakups for a Nebraska secondary that ranked third nationally in pass defense.

Ceyair Wright celebrates a broken pass against UCLA during the 2024 season. | Amarillo Mullen

Wright joins other Huskers snubbed from NFL Combine invites that have been on potential NFL draft boards, including receiver Dane Key, offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, and others. The Huskers will hold their own Pro Day later this spring to show off other available talent for NFL franchises.

Nebraska aims to continue its recent NFL draft success after a brief drought of NFL draft selections. In 2024, Nebraska alums Ty Robinson, Thomas Fidone II, Isaiah Neyor, and Tommi Hill were invited to the NFL Scouting Combine. Robinson and Fidone earned NFL draft selections in the fourth and seventh rounds, respectively, as Neyor would later sign as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. Hill would be invited to the Minnesota Vikings' rookie minicamp, eventually signing with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL.

The 2026 NFL draft takes place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.

More From Nebraska On SI

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.