Young Defensive Back Marks the Latest Portal Entry for Nebraska

The portal giveth and the portal taketh, and Sunday's transfer portal action for Nebraska is a shining example of that statement.

On the evening of Jan. 4, underclassmen defensive back Larry Tarver decided to enter the transfer portal, becoming one of 18 players on the Huskers' 2025 roster to do so since its official opening on Friday morning.

The news isn't necessarily something that comes as a surprise, especially when taking into context the firing of former defensive coordinator John Butler following the end of the regular season. Before being promoted to defensive coordinator, Butler led the secondary in 2024 and likely built a close relationship with Tarver. With his former coach now gone, the Miami native, too, will elect to find a new home next fall.

I will be entering my name in the portal thank you Nebraska ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vEG3Nf5kk2 — Larry Tarver Jr (@begreat___4) January 4, 2026

"I will be entering my name into the portal," said Tarver. "Thank you, Nebraska".

His message was short and sweet, but beats the alternative that has, in my opinion, become an unneeded trend. Tarver, who spent the past two seasons in Lincoln, is one of five defensive backs that has chosen to find a new school in 2026.

With the implementation of new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich's 4-2-5 system, and the offers the Huskers staff has extended since the opening of the portal on Friday, several players have secured visits to Lincoln from that position group. And with Nebraska, seemingly, having a surplus of scholarship defensive backs already on the roster, it was expected that several would be exiting the program this winter.

A three-star recruit in the 2024 class, Tarver came to Nebraska with several other Greater Miami area players. Joining the likes of Jacory Barney, Vincent Shavers, and Willis McGahee IV, Tarver is the first Southern Florida player from the class to leave the program.

However, he is far from being the first scholarship recruit from the state to not finish his career as a Husker. In recent years, spanning multiple coaching staffs, Nebraska has emphasized recruiting players from the state of Florida, and has had a wide variety in terms of success. While players like Barney and Shavers have found success, the Huskers have seen countless players from the state exit the program before their eligibility is exhausted, and Tarver's decision marks the most recent in a growing trend within the program.

In all likelihood, Nebraska has no intentions of slowing down in the region, nor do I think they should, but it's hard to argue considering the noticeable struggle players from the state tend to have upon arriving in Lincoln.

Regardless, Nebraska's roster continues to get smaller, and that isn't without design, or the players' best interests in mind. As Rhule enters year four in Lincoln, the Huskers' staff is quickly shifting into a win-now approach. And after seeing how the 2005 season came to a close, Nebraska is in need of adding several starting-caliber players to its roster who are ready to make an immediate impact.

As of Jan. 4, Rhule's staff has managed to secure nine visits from portal players on the defensive side of the ball, including a pair of defensive backs who fit the mold of win-now. Dwayne McDougle and Dalesean Staley, both of whom played under Aurich at San Diego State in 2025, are set to arrive in Lincoln over the coming days and both players offer extended experience on the field.

Staley, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety, has started over 20 games in his collegiate career and boasts over 200 tackles as well. He's also been prolific in pass coverage, as the will-be senior has recorded four interceptions throughout his time in college football.

Dwayne McDougle, who also enters the portal with a lone year of eligibility remaining, stood opposite of Staley at the safety position for the Aztecs in 2025. To this point in his career, the California native has totaled 118 tackles and six interceptions, proving to be a valuable asset to whichever school he calls home next season.

Though Tarver ultimately came to Lincoln with high praise, the Huskers continually recruited veteran portal additions within the secondary, making playing time hard to come by for underclassmen. He, like many of the defensive backs on Nebraska's 2025 roster who have entered the transfer portal, will likely aim to find a school where time on the field comes with an easier path.

Still, the talent was undeniable there. However, at 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, his frame, as far as Big Ten defensive backs go, was always going to be a bit undersized. As Nebraska looks to take a clear jump on the defensive side of the ball, the Huskers' staff seems to be prioritizing experience and size at the top of their list.

It will be interesting to see where the Miami native ends up, however despite the talent he has, having little to no production at the Power Four level may see him find a home at a lower level within the FCS. Tarver is likely far from the last scholarship player on Nebraska's roster to leave, but believe me when I say the Huskers are just getting started in making additions.

For now, Nebraska remains one of many programs across the country dealing with a newsy weekend of additions and subtractions, but regardless of the blow, big or small, this staff must remain focused on the task at hand. Jan. 16 will be sooner than we know it, and by then, the Huskers will have clarity on their roster for next fall.

