Two Huskers Make PFF's National, Big Ten Teams of the Week
With a Nebraska win comes recognition for the players who helped make it possible. This week, linebacker Javin Wright earned a spot on Pro Football Focus's Big Ten Team of the Week, while offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula was honored on both the Big Ten and National Teams of the Week.
Pro Football Focus is a respected football analytics outlet that reviews every play from every game in major college and professional football. Their grading system captures performance details that a traditional box score might miss. Based on those metrics, Wright earned a grade of 79.4 and Gottula followed closely with a 79.1 — the two highest marks on the team.
Wright, a veteran linebacker in his seventh season, delivered one of his best performances as a Husker. He led the team with 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a half sack. He currently ranks fifth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss per game and has totaled 20 tackles in just his last two outings.
Wright wears the number zero, part of a new tradition that started with Matt Rhule’s arrival in 2023. This single-digit number is reserved for only a select few players. These numbers are not handed out lightly. They’re voted on by teammates and given to players who represent everything it means to be a Husker: tough, hardworking and competitive.
While Wright may be the more obvious name to highlight, Gottula’s recognition may come as a surprise, especially considering the well-documented struggles of Nebraska’s offensive line. Not only did he earn Big Ten honors, but he also made the PFF National Team of the Week.
After the bye week, coaches made an adjustment by moving Elijah Pritchett to left tackle and shifting Gottula to right tackle. Despite this, quarterback Dylan Raiola was sacked five times against Michigan State, including three during the second quarter. However, it's important to remember the offensive line functions as a unit. It’s not just Gottula out there trying to protect the quarterback by himself.
Sometimes sacks happen because the quarterback holds onto the ball too long. Other times, wide receivers can’t get open. Yes, some of the blame falls on the line, but not all of it.
The first sack shown in the video was Pritchett’s responsibility, while the second play was technically a run for negative yardage, not a sack, due to the botched snap.
Pro Football Focus grades are a valuable tool because they provide a detailed look at individual player performance that might otherwise go unnoticed. They don’t capture every detail, such as exact assignments or play-calling. Still, they provide a good measure of how well a player performs within the team’s system.
Whether the recognition comes in big ways or small, it’s always an honor to see Huskers get acknowledged for their contributions on the field.
