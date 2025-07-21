Urban Meyer Surprised by Scott Frost’s Comments: 'A Direct Shot at Nebraska'
Scott Frost’s recent reflections on his time at Nebraska have reopened old wounds for many Husker fans — and they’ve now drawn a response from one of college football’s most respected voices.
Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer weighed in on Frost’s controversial remarks, which appeared to cast Nebraska as a place where winning at the highest level isn’t possible.
Frost, now the head coach at UCF, spoke candidly a couple weeks ago about his decision to leave Orlando for Lincoln back in 2018.
“Don’t take the wrong job,” he said. “I said I wouldn’t leave [UCF] unless it was someplace you could win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn’t really want to do it. It wasn’t a good move. I’m lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier.”
That kind of statement quickly sparked frustration across Nebraska's fan base. For a program that once trusted Frost as a favorite son and franchise savior, his words felt like a stunning rejection. Now, a prominent national figure is voicing what many in Nebraska have been thinking.
“We’ve all stood at the podium and you say something and you’re like, ‘Ouch, why did I say that?’ and you can’t take it back,” Meyer said on The Triple Option. “I’m sure he’d want to take it back. If it’s not meant to be, it’s a direct shot at Nebraska.”
Meyer, who won three national titles during his coaching career and helped elevate programs at Florida, Ohio State, and Utah, has long admired Frost.
“I know Scott Frost. Hell of a coach. I’ve known him for a long time. That didn’t go well,” Meyer said. “I actually had people send it to me and said, ‘Wow, look at this.’ That’s one of those ones, would you want to take it back? Sure.”
The pushback from Meyer — who knows the weight of coaching a tradition-rich program — added legitimacy to the sense of betrayal many Nebraska fans felt after hearing Frost’s words. After all, Frost had been given what many considered the ideal runway to succeed: time, resources, and full support from the fanbase and administration.
His 16–31 record over five seasons ultimately led to his dismissal, but even then, many in Nebraska had hoped he’d take ownership of the results, not blame the school or the job itself.
Instead, Frost’s tone has felt dismissive, and Meyer’s response highlighted the broader perception that he may be deflecting responsibility. What’s more, it undercut the pride Husker fans still have in the program — even amid the struggles.
Whether or not Frost regrets his words, it is clear that Nebraska fans are not the only ones who found them troubling.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.