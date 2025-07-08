'Don't take the wrong job': Former Husker Coach Scott Frost Says He Didn't Really Want to Coach at Nebraska
At his first media days event since an awkward start in Chicago, UCF football coach Scott Frost opened up about where he is now and how he felt about returning to Lincoln to take over the Husker program in 2018.
About five minutes into his turn at the microphone in Frisco, Texas, on Tuesday, Frost was asked the biggest thing he had learned to help him with his second stint at UCF.
"I think all experience, good and bad, gives you wisdom and new perspective," Frost said. The biggest thing I've learned: you can't do anything alone."
Frost spoke highly of the community at UCF and across Orlando for how they've treated him and his family.
The next question was about the advantages of not "being at the back end" of his career and going to somewhere he's been before.
"Going home isn't always easy. Going back isn't always easy. This was an easy choice for me because of how much we liked it there. It's probably the only place I'd want to be doing this in college football," Frost said.
Other than his time at the mic, Frost spoke to reporters at the event. According to Chris Vannini of The Athletic, Frost talked about what he learned from Nebraska.
"Don't take the wrong job," Frost said. "I said I wouldn't leave (UCF) unless it was someplace you could win a national championship. I got tugged in a direction to try to help my alma mater and didn't really want to do it. It wasn't a good move. I'm lucky to get back to a place where I was a lot happier."
While at Nebraska, Frost was not able to win a national championship or make a bowl game. He went 16-31 in just just over four seasons in Lincoln, getting fired after a 1-2 start in 2022.
In his previous stint at UCF, Frost exploded onto the national scene by taking the Knights from 6-7 in 2016 to 13-0 with a Peach Bowl win in 2017. That run had him on the short list for multiple jobs, but he ultimately chose to return to the place where he had won a national title as a player in 1997.
You can watch Frost's full appearance from Big 12 Media Days below.
