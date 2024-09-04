View From the Blandstands: It's Colorado Week
The Common Fans announce “View From the Blandstands,” a weekly show that will be airing mid-week, every week of the college football season. Evan Bland of the Omaha World Herald will be joining the Common Fans to dissect each game, look ahead to the next game, and talk all the latest Husker football news.
This week, the crew dives head first into Colorado week:
- Evan’s takeaways from the win over UTEP.
- Here comes Colorado.
- Rhule and Coach Prime keep it respectful and avoid providing bulletin board material (at least yet).
- The contrast in the two programs - Nebraska’s foundation built on rock vs. Colorado’s foundation built on sand.
- How important is this game to Nebraska’s season?
- Is this game disproportionately important to the Husker fan base?
- What Nebraska needs to do to win (hint: win the line of scrimmage and avoid turnovers).
- Don’t forget to stay hydrated, Common Fans.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.
Listen on the Common Fan website, Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Colorado
MORE: Ty Robinson Leads Nebraska Football's Deep Defensive Line in Key Battle Against Colorado
MORE: No. 2 Nebraska Swept by SMU, Loses First Match to Unranked Opponent Since 2017
MORE: Nebraska-Colorado: It's Big Game Week
MORE: Carriker Chronicles: Should ‘Nebraska Nice’ Be Suspended for the Colorado Game?
MORE: Nebraska Must Get Creative and ‘Find Ways’ to Limit Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, following HuskerMax on X, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.